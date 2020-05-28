Nissan announces major cuts, but Sunderland plant safe

Nissan has committed to the future of its Sunderland factory despite a recovery plan to reduce its production capacity by 20% globally.
The Japanese firm has today announced its three-year transformation plan, dubbed Nissan Next, during which it seeks to substantially reduce its fixed costs. As part of the plan, it will close its plant in Barcelona, Spain, resulting in the loss of around 2800 jobs.
The decision comes after Nissan reported its first annual operating loss for 11 years and its biggest for two decades. The company ended the 2019 financial year with a net loss of 671.2 billion yen (£5.08bn) and an operating loss of 40.5bn yen. Sales decreased 10.6% globally from 5.52 million to 4.93 million units, with a slowdown in North America and Europe primarily to blame.
Nissan will reduce its production capacity by 20% over the next three years, also closing a plant in Indonesia. However, it intends to maintain Sunderland as a production base for Europe and "leverage the Alliance".
That's part of a broader new Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance agreement for the three firms to increase technology sharing by focusing on key markets and product lines. Although not confirmed, recent reports suggest the Alliance plans to bring production of Renault models - namely the Kadjar and Captur SUVs - to the UK.
Nissan will also focus on streamlining its global product line-up. President Makoto Uchida admitted that, along with factors such as fluctuating currencies, “the sales decrease continues to weigh on our profit as we suffer from an ageing portfolio and limit profit distribution from our efforts to normalise sales”.
As a result, Nissan will reduce its number of global models by 20% in three years - down from 69 to fewer than 55. Resources will be reallocated to globally competitive models, with the core segments named as the C-segment (Qashqai), D-segment (X-Trail), electric vehicles (EVs) and sports cars. It will also shorten its product lifecycle so that the average age of its model portfolio is less than four years.
As part of the Alliance agreement, Nissan will focus its growth strategy on its most successful markets: Japan, China and North America. It will sustain its business in Europe, Latin America and Asia, but it will focus on its most successful models in each market. It will exit some markets, including South Korea and Russia, killing the Datsun brand in the process.
scrap
Sunderland can be insulated
Sunderland can be insulated from Brexit to an extent if it makes popular models for the UK market - which means midsize Nissan and Renault SUVs I guess. But the real question is when Nissan makes a major new investment in the plant, or just sweats the asset for as long as possible.
scotty5
scrap wrote:
No car company in the UK can survive if it makes popular cars for the domestic market. The vast majority of production has to be left-hand drive.
Symanski
Small cars.
Expect that Renault will be producing the Micra in their plants instead.
They'll invest the money keeping the Renault factories open rather than continuing to expand and invest in Sunderland. They're not going to burn their investment in Sunderland, but they will change their future plans due to Brexit.
That's why they're going for a closer tie-up.
scotty5
Calling all remoaners
Yet again who would have though it? A 20% global reduction and Sunderland is unaffected. That decision alone takes all the remoaners arguements and scaremongering over the past four years and throws them well out to pasture. Even as a Brexiteer, with a 20% global reduction I'd have expected Sunderland to suffer.
Devasting news for Barcelona tho. Their employees may well be asking themselves what a fat lot of good being in the EU did for our jobs.
Just last year an article / comment like this would have provoked 6 pages worth of comment here but lets just see how many remoaners respond now.
Dave Ryan
Not out of the woods yet
Dave Ryan
Getting ridiculous now
Anyway, what I said (in a more abridged form) was:
1. Good news for Sunderland (which it is and any fair minded Remainer will say as much);
2. Sounds like Sunderland is expected to make costs savings in return, which for the most efficient plant in Europe (or one of) isn't great. Further investment sounds like it'll be more limited as well judging from the proposed model lines;
3. Barcelona was struggling for a while according to reports so it was always likely to be first in the firing line; and
4. Being out of the EU hasn't insulated us from similar decisions by Rolls Royce, JCB et al, so I'm not sure being out of the EU would have helped the Barcelona plant.
xxxx
Who to blame
Bloody BREXIT, oh hold on, be interesting how this one is spun. Anyhow thanks to the EU why have factories in the EU at all, said it before Cars for Cheese deal might have been great for the French not so great for countries with Japanesse car factories in, looks like staying out of the EU was a good decision for Sunderland
Ski Kid
yes you can blame the Eu for Honda closing Swindon
Due to scrapping the 10% duty on Jap Imports makes it less competitive also designs less Euro friendly.
Citytiger
Ski Kid wrote:
Or you could claim that the current Honda range are pretty naff and dont sell very well in the UK, which is the actual truth.
scotty5
Citytiger wrote:
The actual truth. Oh jeez. Were u a pupil of that failed Donald Trump university?
U might claim it but nobody with an ounce of common sense would. Do you seriously believe UK sales affected Swindon's production? The vast majority of cars produced by Swindon were left-hand drive. Only 15% of production was UK bound. 55% of production was for the North American market.
