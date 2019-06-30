Turkington extends BTCC lead with Oulton Park double

Team BMW racer Colin Turkington extended his points lead in the British Touring Car Championship with an emphatic double victory at Oulton Park, including his 50th race win.

While the triple champion was largely untroubled on his way to victory in the opening two races at the Cheshire track, the day’s final race contained far more drama. Pole-sitter Jake Hill finished third on the road in his Audi S3, but a penalty for a mid-race clash with Matt Neal handed the victory to BMW 1 Series racer Stephen Jelley.

Turkington set the pace in qualifying in his BMW 330i M Sport, and quickly pulled a out lead on works Honda Civic Type R driver Dan Cammish at the start of the opening race. Cammish spent much of the race worrying more about the BMW behind him, with Andrew Jordan – fresh from a double win in the most recent event – pressuring him throughout the race before settling for third.

Rory Butcher finished fourth in a Civic Type R, just ahead of team-mate Sam Tordoff, who had qualified second but slipped back early on.

Having secured his 49th BTCC race win in the first race, Turkington added his 50th with another dominant drive in the second. This time he led home Jordan, who jumped Cammish at the start. Once again, Cammish found himself surrounded by BMWs, with Tom Oliphant taking fourth in the third WSR-run machine.