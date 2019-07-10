Silverstone to host British Grand Prix until at least 2024

Silverstone has also been promised that its position on the calendar will be safe even if a much-mooted London street circuit is added to the calendar.

Silverstone has just been resurfaced for a second consecutive year following its disastrous MotoGP round last September, when heavy rain forced the race to be cancelled because of drainage problems that made the track un-rideable.

Despite that blow, however, a deal has also been signed to keep the top motorbike racing category there until 2021.

Interview with Stuart Pringle

“Silverstone is in effect a tax collector for F1,” Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle told Autocar earlier this month. “The fans pay their ticket, they money washes through our company and we hand it across to F1. If everything adds up, we break even or make a small black number. If it doesn’t it’s a red number, we cover the difference and call it ‘brand value’ or something.”

He also rejected the old argument that the UK government should come to the financial aid of the circuit.

“Suggestions that government support should be there in Britain is nonsense because we’ve seen it with Turkey, India, Malaysia and they are no longer on the calendar,” he said. “There’s a reason why we’ve had a grand prix every year in this country since 1950 and that is the fee is paid by the enormous fanbase – and that is a strength, not a weakness.

“Silverstone is owned by the British Racing Drivers’ Club, and there are 800 racing drivers and those who made their success possible, and they passionately want to keep their sport at the circuit. So my brief is to retain it, but don’t break the company while doing so.

“I will be very disappointed if we are not able to announce something before or at this year’s event, but if we can’t it is because there is a monumental difference between us.”

Pringle said he still believes investment in F1 is worth it, despite the hurdles that must be negotiated to complete a deal.

“I still believe in the inherent value of F1,” he said. “The red team [Ferrari] isn’t going anywhere and as long as they stay that’s fine. Lewis Hamilton will sign another two or three-year contract after this one comes to an end, and we’ve got Lando Norris, George Russell and half of [London-born Thai] Alex Albon coming up, all of whom the British fans can get behind.

“What we want to do with the venue, our mission statement, is to become a nationally recognised family focused leisure destination with motorsport at its heart. We have to be broader, but we need our motorsport profile and F1 is probably the best marketing money we could spend.”