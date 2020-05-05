From the archive: An epic racing battle between deadly rivals

One of the greatest rivalries in motor racing history played out through the 1930s. In fact, Motor Sport magazine recently named it the most explosive ever.

The two men involved were Tazio Nuvolari – a legend considered by many as the most talented driver of all time – and Achille Varzi, a fellow Italian 12 years his junior and himself supremely capable, but more refined, less gung-ho in his style.

Their competition seemed outwardly bitter, even if Varzi would say later on that it had been unpinned by mutual respect.

It started not on four wheels but two. Varzi had begun successfully racing motorcycles as a youngster – even contesting the Isle of Man TT seven times in the 1920s – where he first encountered Nuvolari.

Proof that their rivalry begun amicably is found in the fact that they formed a grand prix racing team together with Cesare Pastore in 1928, purchasing four Bugatti Type 35s. Nuvolari won its first race, the Tripoli Grand Prix.

However, for some unclear reason, the two soon fell out, and Varzi struck out on his own by buying himself an Alfa Romeo P2.

This led to the most famous incident betwen the two the next year, as Nuvolari was called up by Alfa Romeo to contest the Mille Miglia – an epic 1000-mile road rally around Italy. Varzi was also on the works team, having impressed the Milanese car maker during his impressive 1929 grand prix season in one of its cars.

A close battle between the leading pair of three factory-entered 6Cs produced a legendary, if possibly mythical, piece of motor racing folklore as Nuvolari switched off his headlights so as to creep up behind Varzi, to then surprise and unnerve him with full beam before overtaking.