BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Confirmed: Sergio Perez joins Red Bull, Albon becomes reserve
UP NEXT
Ineos takes one-third stake in Mercedes-AMG F1 squad

Confirmed: Sergio Perez joins Red Bull, Albon becomes reserve

Mexican will drive beside Max Verstappen in 2021 F1 season; Alex Albon stays on in reserve capacity
News
2 mins read
18 December 2020

Red Bull Racing has confirmed its driver line-up for the 2021 Formula 1 season will feature Sergio Pérez.

rez, who became the first Mexican to win an F1 race in more than 50 years at the recent Sakhir Grand Prix, will race alongside Max Verstappen.

Verstappen’s team-mate for the 2020 season, Alex Albon, will remain at Red Bull but in a reserve role. 

The Anglo-Thai driver had a difficult debut season with Red Bull after moving up from the company’s second F1 team, Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri).

He finished seventh, a full 109 points away from Verstappen and 20 points behind rez in a Racing Point car, reaching the podium only twice.

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said: “Alex is a valued member of the team, and we thought long and hard about this decision. Having taken our time to evaluate all the relevant data and performances, we have decided that Sergio is the right driver to partner Max for 2021 and look forward to welcoming him to Red Bull Racing."

rez delivered his best season in 10 years of racing in F1 yet still faced uncertainty after being dropped by Racing Point (now renamed Aston Martin) for 2021 late in the season in favour of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who was dropped by Ferrari.

The 30-year-old looked likely to take a sabbatical if he couldn't secure a seat with a competitive team.

READ MORE

Revealed: Red Bull's F1 battle plan

FIA develops "100% sustainable" biofuel for Formula 1

Ineos takes one-third stake in Mercedes-AMG F1 squad

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Mercedes S-Class S500 2020 (LHD) UK first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4Matic L 2020 UK review
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK review
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK first drive - hero front
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK review
Dacia Sandero TCE 90 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCE 90 2020 UK review
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 2021 UK review - hero front
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 225 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 18 December 2020

Great belated move, albon was never gonna make it and never deserved the drive this year. vettel next one for the chop.  Once perez driving career is over there will always be a role as a look a like for tom cruise

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Mercedes S-Class S500 2020 (LHD) UK first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4Matic L 2020 UK review
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK review
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK first drive - hero front
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK review
Dacia Sandero TCE 90 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCE 90 2020 UK review
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 2021 UK review - hero front
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 225 2021 UK review

View all latest drives