Sebastian Vettel to race for Aston Martin from 2021

Four-time F1 world champion joins team currently known as Racing Point after being dropped by Ferrari
10 September 2020

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for the new Aston Martin team from next season, it has been confirmed.

The Silverstone-based team currently known as Racing Point (and previously Force India) will take on works status in 2021 after its owner, Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, bought the famous British luxury car maker in January.

Vettel had not been offered a new contract by his current team, Ferrari, in the wake of his increasingly sub-par performances, especially when compared with new team-mate Charles Leclerc. 

The 33-year-old German, who won all four of his titles early last decade with Red Bull, will race for Aston Martin alongside Lance Stroll, who is having an outstanding season and currently sitting fourth in the points standings.

Making way is Sergio Pérez, who has been at the team since 2014 and was instrumental in its survival when Force India looked set to fold midway through the 2018 season. The rumour mill says he could find refuge at Alfa Romeo or Haas.

Although this represents a step down the grid for Vettel, Racing Point has traditionally outperformed its budget. Its Mercedes-AMG-powered car is arguably 'the best of the rest' this season and, as per emergency pandemic-induced rules, must be used again next year

Racing Point said: "The signing of Sebastian is a clear statement of the team’s ambition to establish itself as one of the most competitive names in the sport.

"As a four-time world champion, Sebastian brings a fresh mindset to the team. He's one of the most accomplished and respected drivers in world motorsport and knows what it takes to win at the highest level."

Vettel said: "I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021. It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter.

‍"The energy and commitment of Lawrence to the sport is inspiring and I believe we can build something very special together.

‍"I still have so much love for F1, and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid. To do so with Aston Martin will be a huge privilege.”

6

Peter Cavellini

10 September 2020

 Yep, wish this art had been up before I posted a tag on another unrelated story, anyway, why was Perez so willing to give up his place in a winning car?, could it be that Vettel thought the only way into a Mercedes, a winning car was, like a Cuckoo, shove Perez out of the Racing Point nest?, it doesn't say much for the team if they think there getting a better driver, and maybe that's why Perez said fck it I'm off, if your prepared to dump me for a potential has been, going to be interesting next year, if Racing point stay competitive.

LP in Brighton

10 September 2020

It's a pity the two teams couldn't agree a driver swap now. It would be interesting to see if Perez could get to grips with the Ferrari in a way that Vettel currently seems unable to, and it would give Vettel a chance to bed in at Racing Point. For fans, it would certainly make the remainder of the season a bit more interesting! 

As it is, we have two drivers on the grid whose motivation must be questionable.  

xxxx

10 September 2020

So now they have a washed up over rated driver who struggles to stay on the road and a someone who keeps his seat due to his fathers wealth rather than talent. I wish them failure in every race next year

Folsom

10 September 2020
xxxx wrote:

So now they have a washed up over rated driver who struggles to stay on the road and a someone who keeps his seat due to his fathers wealth rather than talent. I wish them failure in every race next year

what a sad pathetic little person you are

xxxx

10 September 2020
Folsom wrote:

xxxx wrote:

So now they have a washed up over rated driver who struggles to stay on the road and a someone who keeps his seat due to his fathers wealth rather than talent. I wish them failure in every race next year

what a sad pathetic little person you are

Really, what planet are you from. Get a life there please

Maj1c

10 September 2020

It just seems like a halo siging to give a re-brand a bit of glamour and gravitas. It is a marriage of conveinance- Vettel wasn;t getting a drive at any of the other top teams and AM were not going to be able to lure a Hamiton/Verstappen/Riccardo/Leclerc away.

Aston Martin F1 will just be a Mercedes customer and as such having a German former F1 WC makes sense. However, it is just a branding. The whole thing is just another F1 billionare wanting a play thing- won't do anything to enhance the road car division and F1 team won't be Championship contenders.

