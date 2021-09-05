Fernando Alonso: I am a more complete driver now

On a mundane Tuesday afternoon three years ago, one of the greatest drivers whom Formula 1 fans had ever had the privilege of watching announced his retirement, aged 37. “After 17 wonderful years in this amazing sport, it’s time for me to make a change and move on,” he said, reflecting on a remarkable 311 races at the pinnacle of international motorsport, 32 of which he had won, resulting in two title trophies.

Yet just a few weeks ago, that very same man had every eye fixed on him as he masterfully defended his place, for 12 laps, from a far superior car driven by one of the very few people to share his level of talent. In doing so, he undoubtedly enabled his youthful team-mate, Esteban Ocon, to claim a first career F1 victory and the first for their team since way back in early 2013.

It sounds astounding, maybe even a flight of fancy, but then he is Fernando Alonso. “Making a change” for this most dedicated of racing drivers was never going to mean putting his feet up. Nor becoming a brand ambassador, a trendy YouTuber or a seemingly aimless haunter of grand prix paddocks. Forget, even, just keeping fit enough to mess around in low-level sports car races or national rallies.

Instead, Alonso went straight from F1 into perhaps the second most prestigious and demanding motorsport category, the World Endurance Championship, driving an LMP1 missile for the leading Toyota team. Needless to say, he and his two co-drivers took the title at a canter, their campaign including winning the most famous race of all, the Le Mans 24 Hours. Which he duly won again the next year, along with taking another shot at the Indianapolis 500 plus a drive in the American equivalent of the WEC, the IMSA Sportscar Championship. Again, of course, he won. The next year, he even had a decent crack at the infamous cross-desert Dakar Rally.

So, few were surprised when it was announced that Alonso wanted another go at F1. The trouble was who would give him the chance, given his advancing age, his two years out and the bridges his famous temper had burned. Fortunately for him, and this time to the surprise of many, the team that was willing was his spiritual home: Renault (since rebranded as Alpine).

“That time away was very useful for me,” reflects Alonso. “Driving in different cars and different series, with different driving styles and different teams that prepare for races in a different way, was good. I learned from all of those experiences. For example, the team spirit and effort in endurance racing is outstanding, and it taught me how much team effort can improve your overall performance.