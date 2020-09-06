Renault to rebrand F1 team as Alpine for 2021

The Renault F1 team will be rebranded as Alpine F1 for next season, as part of a major push for the performance brand.

The French manufacturer's F1 outfit, which is run from Enstone, Oxfordshire, will carry the name and colours of the revived sports car maker. The 1.6-litre hybrid powertrains will remain branded as Renault E-Tech units, ensuring the car firm retains an identity in F1.

A promotional image released by Groupe Renault previews a car finished predominantly in Alpine's signature blue, with the rear in red and white, likely to reflect the French flag.

Double world champion Fernando Alonso has already signed to race for the team next year alongside French youngster Esteban Ocon.

New Groupe Renault boss Luca de Meo said: "By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world's automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport. We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts."

The F1 team will continue to be headed by Cyril Abiteboul, who recently took responsibility for the full Alpine brand as part of a major Groupe Renault reorganisation. He said that Alpine "brings a new meaning, new values and colours to the paddock", adding that the team would benefit from planned new technical rules and a cost cap being introduced for 2022.

He added: "Alpine has its place in Formula 1 and can challenge for victory."

Team bosses recently signed up to Formula 1's new Concorde Agreement, the document governing the sport that kicks in from 2022, tying Groupe Renault to remaining in the category. There had been some speculation Renault was considering the future of the team it owned, given its continuing struggles to match the likes of Mercedes-AMG and Red Bull-Honda.

The decision to switch the team to Alpine will put the squad up against sports car brands such as Ferrari and Aston Martin in 2021. It's also a significant move for the Alpine brand, which has only produced one car – the highly rated A110 – since it was revived by Groupe Renault in 2013.