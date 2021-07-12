Morgan Plus Four gains road-legal race variant for 2021

The Morgan Plus Four has gained a new racing variant for 2021, the first motorsport offering from Malvern to use the lightweight new CX-Generation architecture.

The CX-Generation platform weighs just 97kg but offers improved structural rigidity over previous Morgans' ladder-style chassis. As with the series-production Plus Four, the race cars are powered by a BMW-sourced 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and can be equipped with either a manual or automatic gearbox.

The racer was designed in partnership with the University of Wolverhampton’s School of Engineering and racing team to compete in several club-level sprint and endurance championships, and will race for the rest of the 2021 season and in future campaigns.

The first two completed cars are fully road legal, and customers are invited to get in touch with Morgan to order a built-to-order example. Owners can drive their cars to and from the track themselves; however, the firm says these racing variants will be driven mainly by professional racing drivers so it can collect data for its development programme.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the motorsport variant of the Morgan Plus Four, which continues our long tradition of motorsport,” said Morgan CEO Steve Morris.

“A century ago, Morgan’s three-wheelers became famous for their exploits in trials, hillclimbing and endurance racing, and this competitive spirit is alive and well here at our Pickersleigh Road factory to this day.”

The firm hopes data collated from driving the cars in racing environments will help it to develop current and future Morgan models.

