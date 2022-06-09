BACK TO ALL NEWS
Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar to take on Le Mans in 2023

'Le Monstre' racer packs V8 power and marks brand’s first visit to La Sarthe in 11 years
9 June 2022

The Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar has been revealed ahead of its racing debut next year.

Built to new Le Mans Daytona Hybrid (LMDh) regulations - which allow the car to race in the World Endurance Championship as well as in the American IMSA series’s GTP class - the hybridised Project GTP Hypercar will race against IMSA competitors from Porsche, BMW and Acura in 2023, with Lamborghini and Alpine set to join the following year.

Using a Dallara chassis - just like the recently revealed BMW M Hybrid V8 - the Project GTP Hypercar will be powered by an all-new dual-overhead-camshaft 5.5-litre V8. This will work in conjunction with the regulation’s spec hybrid system, which uses a 49bhp electric motor with batteries built by Williams Advanced Engineering integrated into an Xtrac gearbox.

Related articles

The styling is reminiscent of the firm’s highly successful DPi-V.R prototype, which has been racing in IMSA since 2017, while the vertical headlights and aggressive bumpers link back to the firm’s performance-focused road cars, such as the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

Small badges behind the front wheel arches bear the name 'Le Monstre' in reference to the first ever Cadillac Le Mans prototype, which finished 11th at Le Mans in 1950.

The car is due to begin testing this summer, before making its racing debut at the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Cars will be run by Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing, both of whom currently use the DPi-V.R. The car will race at Le Mans in 2023, marking the manufacturer’s first attempt on the French race since 2002, when a pair of factory-backed Northstar LMP prototypes finished in ninth and 12th.

Laura Wontrop Klauser, General Motors' sports car racing programme manager, said: “Competing for the overall win at Le Mans with an iconic American brand like Cadillac is an honour.

“The entire team is excited to continue building Cadillac’s racing legacy by competing against the very best internationally and in the world's toughest race.”

Cadillac vice president Rory Harvey said: “We are all thrilled to return to Le Mans after 20 years.

“By competing in both the 2023 IMSA and WEC championships, Cadillac Racing has the opportunity to demonstrate its capability, craftsmanship and technology.”

IMSA’s GTP category will also allow cars from the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class to race, meaning that the Project GTP Hypercar will be racing against the Toyota GR010 Hybrid and the Peugeot 9X8 at Daytona in 2023.

Anton motorhead 9 June 2022
It will be great to see Cadillac back at LeMans and we wish them much success. The Northstar LMP was a good effort and Scalextric made a lovely version of it for slotcar racing. Cadillac make some of the most desirable sport sedans, but are undeservedly vastly underrated over here due to the firm belief that German tanks are the best. Forza Cadillac!!
Peter Cavellini 9 June 2022

Mattel Hotwheels alive and well?, this looks wild, different, hope it does well.

