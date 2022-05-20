Peugeot 9X8 revealed in race spec ahead of Monza debut in July

Peugeot’s outlandishly styled 9X8 endurance racer will make its long-awaited competition debut at Monza in July.

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies has unwrapped the final race-spec version of the highly charged 9X8 hybrid ahead of its participation in the fourth round of the 2022 World Endurance Championship, the 6 Hours of Monza race, on 10 July.

The 9X8 will also compete in the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours – a year later than originally planned – which Peugeot describes as “the crowning moment of a new golden age of endurance racing”, with a new crop of racers adhering to the new Le Mans Hybrid (LMH) or Le Mans Daytona Hybrid (LMdH) regulations.

The 9X8 is Peugeot’s first top-flight factory race car since it took part in the 2011 Le Mans 24 Hours with the diesel-engined 908 HDi FAP, having exited world rallying six years previously. It will initially take on Toyota's TS010 and the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG007 in its class, but Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lamborghini are all working on entries for 2023 and 2024.

It also effectively serves as a halo model for a new line of road-going electrified sports cars being developed by the Peugeot Sport Engineered division. “As a shop window for Peugeot’s technological expertise in the fields of hybridisation and electrification – both key elements of the brand’s energy transition strategy – it underscores the company’s commitment to excellence for both its competitive endeavours and its customers”, said the brand.

The grey-green livery is an obvious link to the first of these road cars, the Peugot 508 PSE, and the firm promises that similarly conceived sports hybrids are on the horizon.

Pairing a twin-turbocharged 2.6-litre V6 with an electric motor on the front axle, the four-wheel-drive racer packs a combined 670bhp – the maximum permitted in the WEC’s new hypercar class – and stores its EV power in a battery equipped with 900V hardware for ultra-quick charging capacity.

Despite its hybrid drivetrain, 90-litre fuel tank (which will contain TotalEnergies’s ‘100% renewable’ synthetic fuel in races) and lengthy 4995mm by 2000mm footprint, the 9X8 tips the scales at just 1030kg - only around 100kg more than a Toyota Aygo X or Volkswagen Up.

The design is little changed compared with the 9X8 prototype revealed last year, with the same ‘fang’ lighting at the front nodding to Peugeot’s road cars and the bright green accents signalling its electrified innards.