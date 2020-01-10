Facelifted Honda Civic Type R receives handling and interior upgrades

Refreshed hot hatch flagship revealed with tweaked styling, uprated suspension and upgraded interior tech
Felix Page Autocar writer
10 January 2020

Honda has revealed an updated version of its Civic Type R hot hatch for 2020, featuring styling tweaks and enhanced technology.

The Type R’s updates mirror those rolled out for the standard Civic in November, chief among which is a revised front end that features a larger grille for improved engine cooling. The addition of a model-exclusive Boost Blue paint option further sets the facelifted Type R apart from the outgoing model. 

There are changes underneath as well, with the Type R’s suspension being retuned for enhanced ride comfort, reduced friction and improved steering feedback. Stiffer rear bushings are said to bring better grip in corners. 

Stopping power has also been improved, with the 2020 model gaining new two-piece brake discs and brake pads designed to reduce fade and perform better at high speeds. 

Inside, the steering wheel has been newly trimmed in Alcantara, while a restyled gearlever offers shorter shifts than in the current car. Honda’s new ‘Sensing’ driver assistance package is now equipped as standard, bringing aids like lane-keeping assistance, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Honda Civic Type R

Honda Civic Type R 2019 road test review - hero front

Honda’s hottest hatch yet is quick on a track - but just how well rounded is the new Civic Type R?

The Type R retains its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, with power and torque output unchanged at 316bhp and 295lb ft. As before, power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and limited-slip differential. 

Three driving modes - Comfort, Sport and R+ - remain available, with a new Active Sound Control function now adjusting the engine volume in the interior to suit the driver’s choice.

UK pricing is yet to be revealed, but Honda says further information will be unveiled closer to the Type R’s summer 2020 on-sale date. It can be expected to command a slight premium over the current model, which is available from £31,870.

The refreshed Type R is making its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon, where Honda is also showing a new Indy Yellow Pearl II paint option - first available on the S2000 convertible - for its NSX supercar.

Comments
4

Peter Cavellini

10 January 2020

 A lot of performance for the money?

typos1

10 January 2020

Yeah, but would you be seen dead in it ?

Peter Cavellini

10 January 2020
No, not my taste, it’s a bit like a push me pull you, I like the Blue paint job though.

Peter Cavellini

10 January 2020
No, not my taste, it’s a bit like a push me pull you, I like the Blue paint job though.

