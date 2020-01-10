Facelifted Honda Civic Type R receives handling and interior upgrades

Honda has revealed an updated version of its Civic Type R hot hatch for 2020, featuring styling tweaks and enhanced technology.

The Type R’s updates mirror those rolled out for the standard Civic in November, chief among which is a revised front end that features a larger grille for improved engine cooling. The addition of a model-exclusive Boost Blue paint option further sets the facelifted Type R apart from the outgoing model.

There are changes underneath as well, with the Type R’s suspension being retuned for enhanced ride comfort, reduced friction and improved steering feedback. Stiffer rear bushings are said to bring better grip in corners.

Stopping power has also been improved, with the 2020 model gaining new two-piece brake discs and brake pads designed to reduce fade and perform better at high speeds.

Inside, the steering wheel has been newly trimmed in Alcantara, while a restyled gearlever offers shorter shifts than in the current car. Honda’s new ‘Sensing’ driver assistance package is now equipped as standard, bringing aids like lane-keeping assistance, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.