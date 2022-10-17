Wey Coffee 01 spearheads Chinese brand's UK launch

Chinese firm Wey has shown the Coffee 01 SUV at the Paris Motor Show as the firm makes its final preparations for entry into the European market.

The plug-in hybrid Coffee 01 sits as the flagship of the Chinese brand's range and is produced by the premium sub-brand of Baoding-based Great Wall Motors. It is driven by a 201bhp 2.0-litre Miller cycle engine mated to twin electric motors positioned on each axle for all-wheel drive.

The Coffee 01 will begin its life in the German market and be priced from the equivalent of £48,214. Its 40kWh battery offers an electric range of 93 miles and Wey claims a total system output of 469bhp, making the Coffee 01 more powerful than the Volkswagen Touareg R PHEV. A 0-62mph time of five seconds and 146mph top speed is quoted.

Inside, the Coffee 01 features four interior screens, an augmented reality display, face recognition technology and wi-fi, with over-the-air software updates. It also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

Beyond the chrome-clad exterior styling, Great Wall highlights the Coffee 01's sustainable, vegan-friendly interior materials as a sign of its "consideration for ecological concerns”.

The Coffee name was chosen as the firm believes the SUV will be “part of global life” as a “global car”. The moniker also refers to Wey’s Coffee Intelligence infotainment connectivity platform.

Wey also plans to introduce the Coffee 02 in 2023 - a two-wheel drive plug-in hybrid, with many of the high-tech trimmings seen on the larger 01, including a 14.6-inch infotainment screen and similar levels of performance in higher-spec editions.

Wey was founded in 2016 and has since sold more than 400,000 cars. It was created with the ambition of competing with BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the upmarket SUV segment and serves as the premium arm of Great Wall Motor.

Great Wall has topped SUV and pick-up sales in China for the past 11 years. The firm has since expanded into Germany with customers able to configure their prospective car using the MyWey app. Plans are afoot to open 60 sales and service centres across the country by the end of 2023, with an introduction to the UK and Israeli markets next on the list.