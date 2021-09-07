BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Will Covid-19 kill door handles and touchscreens?
UP NEXT
Opinion: Finally, a Chinese car brand to take seriously in Europe

Will Covid-19 kill door handles and touchscreens?

Customers' heightened awareness of hygiene could force rethink of cars' most regularly used touchpoints
Jim Holder
News
2 mins read
7 September 2021

Door handles, of all things, are under threat of extinction as a result of the pandemic, according to the Renault Group's forward-thinking head of design, Laurens van den Acker.

Always with an eye on global trends, for some time even pre-pandemic, van den Acker had noted a growing awareness from buyers to the hygiene levels inside their cars.

"I hate to say it, but aside from your toilet, a mobile phone is probably the most unhygienic thing you own - and the door handles in your car, the touchscreen and so on won't be far behind," he said.

Related News

Pre-pandemic, this has led to a growing number of cars to have enhanced air-filtration systems and ionisers. Premium brands in particular had begun to offer air quality measurements, especially on EVs.

But now van den Acker reckons that the trend will grow - to the point that doors will open and shut automatically, either sensing you (or more likely your key fob) as you approach or reacting as you sit down or push the brake pedal, as already pioneered on the new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric limousine.

He expects that there will be a switch of focus in materials, too, with self-cleaning surfaces and anti-bacterial materials set to gather momentum. Don't worry, though, they are likely to be more sophisticated than the interior plastics and vinyls that covered many a surface of 1970s cars...

Longer-term, van den Acker reckons that touchscreens will come under scrutiny, too. Despite Chinese being one of the most complex languages to learn, particularly because of its multitude of dialects, he says that the development of voice recognition technology in the country is already world-beating. As soon as it's foolproof, there will be in no need for a screen to show anything but sat-nav instructions – in theory, at least.

Stretching that scenario further, he also foresees a time when facial recognition could play a role, again removing any need for physical touching of surfaces. Once more, he expects Chinese technologists to lead the way in developing the capability.

Of course, there's no certainty that Chinese tastes will reach European shores, but don't rule it out. In time, electronic solutions are often cheaper and more reliable than mechanical ones, and the money-saving allure of building similar technology across as many models as possible could make it hard for car makers to resist.

READ MORE

Dacia to keep car prices low by avoiding "useless" features

Hyundai Prophecy concept previews Ioniq 6 at Munich

Opinion: Will BMW lead the charge with reusable cars?

Used cars for sale

 Kia Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2014
£2,999
98,311miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,750
69,152miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio Connect 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£3,780
42,817miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Easy 3dr
2014
£3,795
53,380miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,800
67,183miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Platinum 3dr
2014
£3,900
27,705miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Seat Mii 1.0 I Tech 3dr
2014
£3,950
70,555miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.3 Multijet Pop 5dr
2014
£3,990
50,329miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,995
18,759miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives