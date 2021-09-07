Hyundai Prophecy concept previews Ioniq 6 at Munich

The Prophecy performance car concept has made its public debut at the Munich motor show, giving a final hint as to the styling and size of the upcoming Ioniq 6.

The second model in Hyundai's expanding family of bespoke EVs will use the same E-GMP platform as the Ioniq 5, as well as its Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60 siblings. That means 800V charging functionality will be a feature, and paves the way for a four-wheel-drive range-topper with 577bhp and a 0-62mph time that positions it as a bona fide rival to Porsche's Taycan saloon.

Munich motor show 2021 live: all the new cars and updates

Designed with a focus on aerodynamic efficiency, the Prophecy features a heavily raked roofline, minimal bodywork creases and innovative propeller-style wheel designs that help to channel air down the side of the car’s body.

An integrated rear spoiler is fitted for greater stability at high speeds, while short front and rear overhangs hint at the Prophecy’s dynamic potential.

The Prophecy’s beltline descends towards the back, meeting the roofline and ending at a sharply angled rear end that’s designed to make the Prophecy appear as if it’s always in motion.

Several new design features that appear on the Prophecy have started to migrate to production cars since it was shown for the first time in 2020. The pixelated front and rear light clusters, for example, are a defining feature of the Ioniq 5, and look to also adorn the Ioniq 7 - a large electric SUV that will follow the Ioniq 6 onto market.

It’s unlikely the transparent component housings featured on the spoiler, headlight and camera monitoring system will make their way to showrooms, however.

The concept is designed for self-driving, so it eschews a conventional interior layout in favour of one that prioritises space and refinement, but the imminent Ioniq 6 will adopt a more conventional driver layout.