BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dacia to keep car prices low by avoiding "useless" features
UP NEXT
George Russell heads to Mercedes-AMG for F1 2022

Dacia to keep car prices low by avoiding "useless" features

Product boss says customers don't yet want to pay for complex electronic driver aids and other equipment
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
7 September 2021

Dacia will maintain a commitment to accessible pricing structures for its entire line-up, even amid mounting pressure from environmental and safety legislation. 

Speaking to Autocar at the launch of the new Jogger at the Munich motor show, product boss Andreea Guinea explained that the average Dacia customer does not “want to spend much money on a car”. “They might appreciate the design of a car,” she explained, “but they don’t go into overspending.”

For that reason, Dacia will not endow its next-generation products with more safety technology or electrical components than is necessary, which is partly why the Jogger will first be available in pure-combustion guise, then hybrid, with no plug-in hybrid yet on the cards - it simply wouldn’t be cost-effective. “Customers aren’t ready to pay” for such systems, said Guinea. 

The same ethos extends to the cars' functional interior and exterior design, she explained: “They don’t go for features that aren’t useful. Our brand strategy is to focus on the essential without being boring; we want to offer essential features in a cool way.”

Guinea’s comments come in the wake of the Sandero hatchback – now Europe’s best-selling car – being awarded only a two-star Euro NCAP crash protection rating for the relatively limited performance of its autonomous emergency braking system.

“At Dacia, we are not chasing Euro NCAP stars – it’s not our philosophy," she said. We are very much preoccupied by always increasing safety for the passengers on board; our cars always have passenger safety improved. 

“A five-star Euro NCAP rating means lots of electronics, radars, cameras on the car – things that our customers didn’t ask for and are not ready to use. Five-star cars are so complicated sometimes that people do not understand how to use the device and the functionality, so we are confident and happy with what we have.”

Guinea acknowledged that it is a challenge for Dacia to maintain its reputation for affordability while striving for compliance with rapidly changing legislation in various sectors, but that access to platforms and technology from parent company Renault Group minimises the financial impact.

"We can keep up with the technology,” she said, “but we always keep a second eye – and a big eye – on the price. We always make a balance in what we choose as features for the cars. We don’t have very complicated things or useless features because we don’t want to spend our money developing things and increase the price of the car.”

As such, Guinea explained, the new Jogger will not be available with a four-wheel-drive powertrain, despite its rugged styling and raised ride height. There is little crossover between customers who use their cars for off-roading and those who need seven seats, so the Duster will remain Dacia’s sole 4x4 offering until the Bigster arrives in the coming years. 

READ MORE

New 2022 Dacia Jogger handed first public showing at Munich​

Dacia Duster review

Dacia Sandero review

 

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2016
£3,995
55,557miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.5 Dci Laureate 5dr
2016
£4,190
83,876miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,195
35,867miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Laureate 5dr
2015
£4,400
56,574miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2014
£4,450
54,355miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,490
29,904miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2016
£4,795
33,426miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2017
£4,980
44,975miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2016
£4,990
31,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Dacia Sandero road test review 2021 - hero front

Dacia Sandero

Britain’s cheapest car suddenly looks a whole lot more appealing – but is it?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives