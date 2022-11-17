BACK TO ALL NEWS
Los Angeles motor show 2022: all the cars on show

The final full-scale motor show of 2022 hosts important debuts from Porsche, Toyota, Genesis and more
Autocar
News
5 mins read
17 November 2022

The Los Angeles motor show returns this year, with a focus on electrification, future mobility, connectivity and culture. 

Officially named the LA Auto Show, the exhibition runs for 10 days, from Friday 18 November to Sunday 27 November.

Several new car and concept reveals from more than 30 car makers will take place on the show floor at the LA Convention Centre. 

The event’s electric vehicle test track will return with over 60 vehicles available for visitors to drive, while the likes of Volkswagen, Aston Martin, Ford, Polestar and Hyundai are all confirmed to appear. 

Several smaller car makers will also be present, such as EV manufacturer Charge Cars, Indi EV, hypercar designer Hyperion and mobility solutions provider Electra Mechanica. 

Autocar is on the ground reporting live from the show. Read on to find out we're excited to see. 

Charge Cars 67

Based on the 1967 Ford Mustang, the Charge Cars 67 is a £350,000 electromod with a power output of 536bhp. The entire car has been redesigned, re-engineered and luxurified for the electrified era, with four electric motors powered by a 63kWh battery. That’s good enough for a range of 200 miles, an eye-watering 1121lb ft of torque and a 0-62mph sprint of 3.9 sec. Not to mention a top speed of 155mph…

Genesis X Convertible

The third of three concepts revealed by Genesis to showcase its vision of a sustainable and luxurious future, the X Convertible packs four seats, a hard-top roof and premium technology. It's the latest representation of the firm's 'Athletic Elegance' design language, with a long bonnet, short overhangs and a unique, quad-LED light arrangement both at the front and rear. Is it the best-looking car at the Los Angeles motor show?

Hummer EV

The absolutely huge Hummer EV certainly has the power to match its sheer size and it will no doubt be popular with the crowds in LA, which, of course, is the Hummer’s homeland. With 819bhp on tap, the EV produces 11,500lb ft and a 0-62mph time of just 3.5sec. Its battery pack provides more than 300 miles of range.

Hyperion XP-1

The Hyperion XP1 was first revealed in 2020, but a prototype will appear in LA for the model's world debut. The hydrogen-electric supercar is claimed to produce more than 2000bhp from four electric motors, with around 1000 miles of range on a single charge. Top speed is said to stand at 221mph and 0-62mph takes a claimed 2.2sec.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The LA motor show will also host the US debut of the Hyundai Ioniq 6. The saloon uses of the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and is equipped with a battery of up to 77kWh for a range of up to 379 miles. It’s not short on power, either, with up to 329bhp from a twin-motor four-wheel-drive powertrain. Watch out, Tesla Model 3…

Lexus RX

Lexus’s best-selling car of last year gains a redesign and it’s making a public motor show debut in Los Angeles. Now based on Toyota’s GA-K platform, the large SUV will offer plug-in power for the first time. The Lexus RX also gains an upgraded 14.0in infotainment system, while standard kit has been bolstered further to include heated and ventilated seats, wireless phone charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

Lexus RX review

Lucid Gravity

Lucid's impressive seven-seat electric SUV will arrive in 2024 with the BMW iX and Mercedes EQS SUV deemed its main rivals. Described as "both a supercar in disguise and an SUV with flexible passenger and cargo space", the model will take to the show floor in its home state. Lucid hasn't shared any powertrain details yet, but the SUV could boast up to 516 miles from a 113kWh battery in its range-topping specification. 

New Lucid Gravity is seven-seat super-SUV to rival Tesla Model X

Porsche 911 Dakar

The off-road-focused Porsche 911 Dakar lands in LA. The rugged, all-terrain sports car pays tribute to the firm’s 1984 Paris-Dakar rally victory. It's most closely related to the four-wheel-drive Porsche 911 GTS, sharing its 473bhp, 420lb ft 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six. It also gains several off-road modifications to the chassis and body, making it a completely different beast from its standard sibling. Just 2500 examples of the Dakar will be built, priced at £173,000.

New Porsche 911 Dakar is 473bhp super-4x4 for £173k

Subaru Impreza 

This is a big one for the North American market. We still don’t fully know what the new Subaru Impreza looks like, so LA will mark an international reveal for the model. Judging from preview images released by the firm so far, the new Impreza is likely to be based on the Subaru Crosstrek, which replaced the Outback Sport in the US. It’s not quite the same, rally-inspired Impreza we once knew, but it is likely to remain quite punchy, with a choice of an electrified 2.0-litre e-Boxer engine or a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol. 

Toyota crossover concept

Toyota has revealed a new electric crossover concept in LA, which will follow the bZ4X SUV onto the market. It's not yet been named, but the firm says it gives “a glimpse of what the future could hold as Toyota extends the electrification vision of its bZ ‘Beyond Zero’ sub-brand”.

Radical new Toyota concept hints at electric C-HR equivalent

Toyota Prius

Radically overhauled inside and out, much more power and now PHEV-only, the new Toyota Prius marks quite the reinvention for the pioneering hybrid. But the biggest news for us Brits is that it won't be sold here, with the more popular Toyota Corolla Touring Sports taking its place in the line-up. 

New 2023 Toyota Prius PHEV makes show debut in Los Angeles

VinFast VF 8, VF 9

The appearance of the VinFast VF 8 and the VF 9 will be two more international public debuts. The all-electric, Pininfarina-designed SUVs will come with a choice of a single- or dual-motor set-up. The smaller VF 8 will offer up to 292 miles of range and 402bhp. The bigger VF 9 will have the same maximum power output but with its range boosted to up to 369 miles. 

Volkswagen ID Aero (ID 6)

The ID Aero is Volkswagen's answer to the Tesla Model 3. Set to take on the Volkswagen ID 6 nameplate, it will be powered by a 77kWh battery with a range of up to 385 miles. No power figures have been confirmed yet, but we’re expecting a range of options spanning 181bhp to 296bhp for range-topping GTX versions, with a choice of either single-motor/rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor/four-wheel-drive configurations.

