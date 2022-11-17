Los Angeles motor show 2022: all the cars on show

The Los Angeles motor show returns this year, with a focus on electrification, future mobility, connectivity and culture.

Officially named the LA Auto Show, the exhibition runs for 10 days, from Friday 18 November to Sunday 27 November.

Several new car and concept reveals from more than 30 car makers will take place on the show floor at the LA Convention Centre.

The event’s electric vehicle test track will return with over 60 vehicles available for visitors to drive, while the likes of Volkswagen, Aston Martin, Ford, Polestar and Hyundai are all confirmed to appear.

Several smaller car makers will also be present, such as EV manufacturer Charge Cars, Indi EV, hypercar designer Hyperion and mobility solutions provider Electra Mechanica.

Autocar is on the ground reporting live from the show. Read on to find out we're excited to see.

Charge Cars 67

Based on the 1967 Ford Mustang, the Charge Cars 67 is a £350,000 electromod with a power output of 536bhp. The entire car has been redesigned, re-engineered and luxurified for the electrified era, with four electric motors powered by a 63kWh battery. That’s good enough for a range of 200 miles, an eye-watering 1121lb ft of torque and a 0-62mph sprint of 3.9 sec. Not to mention a top speed of 155mph…

Genesis X Convertible