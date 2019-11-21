LA motor show 2019: Autocar's show stars

As one of the last major events on 2019's automotive calendar, the LA motor show is one of the industry's final chances to launch new models ahead of the new year.

This year's show was as varied as ever, with with all manner of V8-powered SUVs rubbing shoulders with electric cars and concept models that may or may not make production later down the line. With so much on offer, what stood out the most? These are the models Autocar's writers thought made the biggest impression.

Audi E-tron Sportback

Not only is the E-tron Sportback the more handsome sibling of the E-tron, but it also demonstrates the fast progress of EV technology. Audi has already eked out significantly more range over the E-tron from aerodynamic gains (thanks to the coupe roofline) plus other engineering tweaks such as rear-drive mode, lighter water pumps and increased usability of power from the battery. If this is the new normal, it’s an exciting time for the car industry.

Rachel Burgess - Deputy editor, digital

