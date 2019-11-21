LA motor show 2019: Autocar's show stars

Autocar's writing team pick their highlights from this year's Los Angeles motor show
21 November 2019

As one of the last major events on 2019's automotive calendar, the LA motor show is one of the industry's final chances to launch new models ahead of the new year.

This year's show was as varied as ever, with with all manner of V8-powered SUVs rubbing shoulders with electric cars and concept models that may or may not make production later down the line. With so much on offer, what stood out the most? These are the models Autocar's writers thought made the biggest impression.

Audi E-tron Sportback

Not only is the E-tron Sportback the more handsome sibling of the E-tron, but it also demonstrates the fast progress of EV technology. Audi has already eked out significantly more range over the E-tron from aerodynamic gains (thanks to the coupe roofline) plus other engineering tweaks such as rear-drive mode, lighter water pumps and increased usability of power from the battery. If this is the new normal, it’s an exciting time for the car industry.

Rachel Burgess - Deputy editor, digital

Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid

Worth celebrating for two facts. First, it's the quickest alternately fuelled Toyota ever. And second, the only current Toyota that is faster is the Supra. Perhaps that's why it features a new paint colour called 'Supersonic Red'. 

James Attwood - Deputy editor

VW ID Space Vizzion concept

Finally an exciting new electric car that isn't a small hatchback or giant SUV. VW's latest concept is proof, if needed, that practical designs aren't suddenly going to disappear in the switch from combustion power. I'm less convinced by the electric longboard storage compartment in the boot, but the fact the company was so quick to confirm it for production shows how much faith they have that the wagon bodystyle still has customer appeal.

Tom Morgan - Deputy digital editor 

Mustang Mach-E

Purists may blanch at the prospect of Ford using the Mustang label for its debut SUV, but you don't have to look too closely to spot the family resemblance. In my view, the traditional, gas-spewing muscle car won't have a place in our increasingly environmentally-conscious modern world for much longer anyway. Bring on the electric Mustang proper, I say.

Will Trinkwon - Junior reporter

Audi RS Q8

As much as it pains me to praise a massive, fuel guzzling V8 SUV in 2019, people are buying them and we shouldn't ignore them. I reckon the RS Q8 is actually quite elegant, and is perfect for those who think an RS 6 is just too understated for the money. You may as well go all-out and have it in this green, too.

Lawrence Allan - News editor 

Mini JCW GP

A 300bhp, 5.2sec to 62mph and a 157mph top speed ought to score the limited edition Mini GP instantly collectible status, especially with a stiffened body shell, a limited slip diff, carbonfibre “spats” and an elegantly mad rear wing to liven the proceedings. 

Richard Bremner - Special correspondant

