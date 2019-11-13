Hyundai previews plug-in hybrid SUV concept ahead of LA motor show

Hyundai has released pictures and a video of a 'ground-breaking' plug-in hybrid concept car that it's set to reveal at the upcoming Los Angeles motor show.

The concept is the seventh in a series of Hyundai Design Center concepts designed to express the brand’s “evolving Sensuous Sportiness global design language”.

It's only partially revealed in the pictures, but several details can be discerned. The concept appears to have a sleek, crossover bodystyle, similar to the Lamborghini Urus but with a higher rear end. This is complemented by squared-off wheel arches. Hyundai claims the design themes of the new SUV-coupé model are 'parametric fantasy and transcendent connectivity'.

Taking inspiration from the Le Fil Rouge concept and the recently facelifted US-market Grandeur, it also features a signature light design and a specially designed grille with air shutters that adjust to improve aerodynamics and therefore fuel efficiency.

Features from concept cars are frequently incorporated into future production models, but it remains to be seen whether this one will be relevant for Europe, as Hyundai UK couldn't comment.

The Korean company doesn’t currently have a hybrid SUV above the Kona, but it plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid Santa Fe in 2020.

