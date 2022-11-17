BACK TO ALL NEWS
Los Angeles motor show 2022: all the cars on display
Los Angeles motor show 2022: all the cars on display

The final full-scale motor show of 2022 hosts important debuts from Porsche, Toyota, Genesis and more
The Los Angeles motor show is one of the final full-scale, multi-brand motoring events on the global calendar, and this year's event is hosting important debuts from a range of manufacturers both large and small.

There's a heavy US-market focus, of course, but even some cars that won't be sold in the UK are still hugely important - and LA is also giving us a first look at some very important cars that will. 

Join Autocar on the ground for a look at hot new metal from Toyota, Hyundai, Genesis and others. Here are the highlights:

Charge Cars 67

Inspired by the 1967 Ford Mustang, the Charge Cars 67 is a £350,000 electromod with a power output of 536bhp. The entire car has been redesigned, re-engineered and luxurified for the electrified era, with four electric motors powered by a 63kWh battery. That’s good enough for a range of 200 miles, an eye-watering 1121lb ft of torque and a 0-62mph sprint of 3.9 sec. Not to mention a top speed of 155mph…

Genesis X Convertible

The third of three concepts revealed by Genesis to showcase its vision of a sustainable and luxurious future, the X Convertible packs four seats, a hard-top roof and premium technology. It's the latest representation of the firm's 'Athletic Elegance' design language, with a long bonnet, short overhangs and a unique, quad-LED light arrangement both at the front and rear. Is it the best-looking car at the Los Angeles motor show?

Hummer EV

The absolutely huge Hummer EV certainly has the power to match its sheer size and it will no doubt be popular with the crowds in LA, which, of course, is the Hummer’s homeland. With 819bhp on tap, the EV produces 11,500lb ft and a 0-62mph time of just 3.5sec. Its battery pack provides more than 300 miles of range.

Hyperion XP-1

The Hyperion XP1 was first revealed in 2020, but a prototype has appeared in LA for the model's world debut. The hydrogen-electric supercar is claimed to produce more than 2000bhp from four electric motors, with around 1000 miles of range on a single charge. Top speed is said to stand at 221mph and 0-62mph takes a claimed 2.2sec.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The LA motor show will also host the US debut of the Hyundai Ioniq 6. The saloon uses of the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and is equipped with a battery of up to 77kWh for a range of up to 379 miles. It’s not short on power, either, with up to 329bhp from a twin-motor four-wheel-drive powertrain. Watch out, Tesla Model 3…

Lexus RX

Lexus’s best-selling car of last year gains a redesign and it’s making a public motor show debut in Los Angeles. Now based on Toyota’s GA-K platform, the large SUV will offer plug-in power for the first time. The Lexus RX also gains an upgraded 14.0in infotainment system, while standard kit has been bolstered further to include heated and ventilated seats, wireless phone charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

Porsche 911 Dakar

The off-road-focused Porsche 911 Dakar lands in LA. The rugged, all-terrain sports car pays tribute to the firm’s 1984 Paris-Dakar rally victory. It's most closely related to the four-wheel-drive Porsche 911 GTS, sharing its 473bhp, 420lb ft 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six. It also gains several off-road modifications to the chassis and body, making it a completely different beast from its standard sibling. Just 2500 examples of the Dakar will be built, priced at £173,000.

Subaru Impreza 

This is a big one for the North American market: the sixth-generation Subaru Impreza. It's been a long time since the Japanese Ford Focus rival bowed out of the UK market, but it's still a popular proposition on the other side of the Atlantic, and this latest car aims to improve the formula with a purposeful new look, stiffer chassis set-up and a top-rung RS model with a 182bhp 2.5-litre boxer engine. 

Toyota crossover concept

Toyota has revealed a new electric crossover concept in LA, which will follow the bZ4X SUV onto the market. It's not yet been named, but the firm says it gives “a glimpse of what the future could hold as Toyota extends the electrification vision of its bZ ‘Beyond Zero’ sub-brand”.

Toyota Prius

Radically overhauled inside and out, much more power and now PHEV-only, the new Toyota Prius marks quite the reinvention for the pioneering hybrid. But the biggest news for us Brits is that it won't be sold here, with the more popular Toyota Corolla Touring Sports taking its place in the line-up. 

VinFast VF 8, VF 9

The appearance of the VinFast VF 8 and the VF 9 will be two more international public debuts. The all-electric, Pininfarina-designed SUVs will come with a choice of a single- or dual-motor set-up. The smaller VF 8 will offer up to 292 miles of range and 402bhp. The bigger VF 9 will have the same maximum power output but with its range boosted to up to 369 miles. 

