Los Angeles motor show 2022: all the cars on display

The Los Angeles motor show is one of the final full-scale, multi-brand motoring events on the global calendar, and this year's event is hosting important debuts from a range of manufacturers both large and small.

There's a heavy US-market focus, of course, but even some cars that won't be sold in the UK are still hugely important - and LA is also giving us a first look at some very important cars that will.

Join Autocar on the ground for a look at hot new metal from Toyota, Hyundai, Genesis and others. Here are the highlights:

Charge Cars 67

Inspired by the 1967 Ford Mustang, the Charge Cars 67 is a £350,000 electromod with a power output of 536bhp. The entire car has been redesigned, re-engineered and luxurified for the electrified era, with four electric motors powered by a 63kWh battery. That’s good enough for a range of 200 miles, an eye-watering 1121lb ft of torque and a 0-62mph sprint of 3.9 sec. Not to mention a top speed of 155mph…

Genesis X Convertible