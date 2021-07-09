BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: our star cars
UP NEXT
Opel Manta name to return for new EV

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: our star cars

These were the models that stood out above all others at this year's festival
Autocar
News
4 mins read
9 July 2021

After being forced to operate behind closed doors last year, the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed was a triumphant return to form.

As a member of the UK government's pilot programmes for large-scale public events, this year's event saw crowds return to the Goodwood estate en masse, and there was no shortage of metal both old and new on display.

Some, though, stood out more than others. These are our favourites.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Goodwood regulars are no stranger to all things exotic. Be it four, six, eight, 10 or 12 cylinders, I sometimes get the feeling they’ve heard it all before. So it takes something truly special to send them sprinting for a view of the hillclimb course. Say, the 10,500rpm redline of the Aston Valkyrie’s Cosworth-developed V12. It’s simply astonishing that anything road legal can make this kind of noise. It really wouldn’t sound out of place next to a mid-1990s Formula 1 car. Tom Morgan

Chevrolet C8 Corvette

The definitive sports car. And no, I’m not talking about the relative newbie from Stuttgart… The Corvette is a car I’ve been lusting after for eons, but this one is the game-changer. For starters, it’s mid-engined - the first time in the ’Vette’s history. Plus it’s officially available over here in right-hand drive - two factors that mean it’s no longer a fringe car in the UK. The Festival of Speed was made for this sort of reveal. Piers Ward

Lotus Emira

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 FD hero front

Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 review

1 Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 UK FD hero front

Citroen C3 Aircross Puretech 110 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20N 2021 RHD UK FD hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2021 FD Norway plates hero front

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate 73kWh AWD 2021 UK review

1 Suzuki Jimny Commercial 2021 FD hero front

Suzuki Jimny LCV 2021 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The old Evora was an absolute standout car for ride and handling but it was always too tough to use - with offset pedals, wide sills, hard-to-see dials and flimsy interior bits. Plus it looked weird. If the new Emira puts those bad bits behind it but retains its dynamic excellence, it'll be quite something. Matt Prior

Kimea EVO37

Restomods are restomods, really, and we see a lot of them these days. But however desensitised you've become to the succession of uprated, updated motoring legends, surely the Kimera EVO37 is exciting enough to rekindle your interest? Faithful enough to the original Lancia 037 to please the purists, but with a scarcely believable 498bhp from its rally-bred turbo four and a proper, frill-free cockpit, it's the ultra-exclusive rally special to beat them all, and we can't wait to have a go. Felix Page

Advertisement
Back to top

M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1

Using a compact crossover as the basis for a rally car is ludicrous. And the history of rallying suggests that good things rarely happen when marketing decisions dictate what machines are used. Remember the Peugeot 307 WRC? Or the Citroën BX4TC? Exactly. So I feared the worst when I heard Cumbrian squad M-Sport was going to replace its gorgeous Fiesta WRC with a Puma for the new hybrid-based Rally1 rules that will come into effect next year. And then I saw it and, well… how can something so wrong be so right? It’s a stunner. Clearly, it helps that the Puma road car is really very good, and the shared underpinnings of the supermini and crossover mean that the Puma Rally1 is basically a Fiesta WRC with a new front end. The result is something that looks the part - and looks capable not just of winning rallies, but of making people believe in hot crossovers. James Attwood

BMW i4 

Advertisement
Back to top

The new BMW 2 Series was uncovered for the first time at Goodwood, but it was the Tesla-rivalling all-electric BMW i4 that caught my eye. I think its understated design looks great even with that controversial grille, but we’ll have to wait until November to see it launch in the UK. A range of 367 miles, 335bhp on offer and a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.9sec from an M-badged M50 variant will mean it’ll be worth the wait. Jack Warrick

Toyota GR 86

Let's face it, the GR 86's bulked-up boxer engine won't exactly sing and the car's interior won't in any way feel 'premium'. But this is 2021 and Toyota is about to give us an all-new rear-drive sports car of modest cost and sensible physical footprint, with a manual gearbox, no turbos to be seen and a chassis that deliberately develops less grip than it could do, all in the name of fun. Can I get a hallelujah? Richard Lane

Land Rover Defender V8

Advertisement
Back to top

It’s the new Defender, with a V8 engine. What’s not to like?  Land Rover thought the V8 would do well but has been blown away by demand for it. And it’s the kind of application of a V8 we just don’t see much of these days, where it’s tuned for easy-going refinement and torque rather than a shouty turn of pace. But, by all accounts, it’ll do that, too. The ultimate version of the ultimate 4x4, then. We drive it later this month. Bring it on. Mark Tisshaw

READ MORE

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: all the cars on show

New 1888bhp Rimac Nevera takes on Goodwood hill

Lancia 037: WRC legend reborn as 500bhp Kimera Evo37

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,999
74,371miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,295
44,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£3,450
80,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 5dr
2014
£3,475
44,601miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move With Style 5dr
2014
£3,490
88,175miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
39,398miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,499
66,771miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,500
43,222miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 FD hero front

Cupra Formentor VZ5 2021 review

1 Citroen C3 Aircross 2021 UK FD hero front

Citroen C3 Aircross Puretech 110 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20N 2021 RHD UK FD hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2021 FD Norway plates hero front

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate 73kWh AWD 2021 UK review

1 Suzuki Jimny Commercial 2021 FD hero front

Suzuki Jimny LCV 2021 review

View all latest drives