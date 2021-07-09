Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: our star cars

After being forced to operate behind closed doors last year, the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed was a triumphant return to form.

As a member of the UK government's pilot programmes for large-scale public events, this year's event saw crowds return to the Goodwood estate en masse, and there was no shortage of metal both old and new on display.

Some, though, stood out more than others. These are our favourites.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Goodwood regulars are no stranger to all things exotic. Be it four, six, eight, 10 or 12 cylinders, I sometimes get the feeling they’ve heard it all before. So it takes something truly special to send them sprinting for a view of the hillclimb course. Say, the 10,500rpm redline of the Aston Valkyrie’s Cosworth-developed V12. It’s simply astonishing that anything road legal can make this kind of noise. It really wouldn’t sound out of place next to a mid-1990s Formula 1 car. Tom Morgan

Chevrolet C8 Corvette

The definitive sports car. And no, I’m not talking about the relative newbie from Stuttgart… The Corvette is a car I’ve been lusting after for eons, but this one is the game-changer. For starters, it’s mid-engined - the first time in the ’Vette’s history. Plus it’s officially available over here in right-hand drive - two factors that mean it’s no longer a fringe car in the UK. The Festival of Speed was made for this sort of reveal. Piers Ward

Lotus Emira