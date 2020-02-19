Renault confirms Morphoz concept, Dacia EV for Geneva

Renault will unveil a new concept car called the Morphoz, which the firm says previews a planned family of electric vehicles, at this year’s Geneva motor show. The firm has also confirmed that it will unveil a new electric city car from its Dacia budget brand.

Previewed by a single teaser image, the Morphoz is described as a “modular vehicle” that “adapts to the personal needs, desires and uses of each user”. Renault claims the machine will illustrate the firm’s vision of “tomorrow’s mobility”.

While the Morphoz previews the future look of Renault’s electric models, its other reveals at Geneva will all reach showrooms in the coming years.

The arrival of an electric Dacia within the next two years was confirmed during a recent Renault financial presentation, and the machine is expected to be based on the Chinese-market Renault City K-ZE. It is not clear yet if the Dacia EV will be offered in the UK.

Renault is in the process of expanding its electric line-up beyond the long-running Zoe, and its Geneva stand will also feature a new left-hand-drive-only electric Twingo – which won’t be offered in the UK – and a plug-in hybrid Mégane estate. The firm is also set to launch an electric Kadjar-sized crossover model late this year.

READ MORE

New Renault Captur: UK prices and specs announced for 2020 crossover

Renault details two new EVs due in 2020

New Renault Clio hybrid and Captur plug-in hybrid launched