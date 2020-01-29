New Skoda Scala and Kamiq Monte Carlo editions revealed

Skoda unveils range-topping trim lines for hatchback and crossover, priced from £22,455 and £23,080 respectively
29 January 2020

Skoda has revealed new, range-topping Monte Carlo versions of its Scala hatchback and Kamiq crossover. 

The Mazda 3 and Mazda CX-30 rivals are priced from £22,455 and £23,080 respectively. They bring unique design and equipment not found elsewhere in the range, and their badging is in homage to Skoda's successes at the Monte Carlo rally. 

Such "motorsport-inspired" design tweaks on the Kamiq include gloss black detailing, bespoke badging, a rear diffuser-style bumper and 18in black alloy wheels. The Scala benefits further from black grille trim and a different front bumper design, along with the extended tailgate glass. 

Interior additions include sports seats, a sports steering wheel and aluminum pedals. Black rooflining, new door sill trim and red ambient lighting also feature. Equipment upgrades on both cars include the larger (9.2in) infotainment touchscreen, the Virtual Cockpit display and a panoramic roof (which opens on the Kamiq). 

Both Monte Carlo variants offer two turbocharged petrol engines only: the 113bhp 1.0-litre and 148bhp 1.5-litre. First deliveries are expecting in the spring. 

