New Peugeot 208 and e-208: UK pricing revealed

Pricing for Peugeot's new 208, in petrol, diesel and electric form, has been released on company car lists ahead of orders opening in the next few weeks.

Sent to Autocar by a source close to the fleet sector, the price list shows the new Ford Fiesta rival is priced from £16,265 in entry-level Active form powered by a 75bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine.

That will rise to £17,365 with a turbocharged 99bhp unit, while mid-spec Allure with the same engine is £18,865. The eight-speed automatic gearbox option adds £1,100 to the spec, while the range-topping GT-Line with a 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol and autobox is £23,345.

A 1.5-litre diesel is also available from £18,870, but more interesting is the pricing of the new, all-electric e-208.

That starts from £28,700 in base Active form, with four trim levels topped out by GT spec, maxing the range out at £33,300. That pricing is claimed to include the £3,500 government grant. No equipment details for any 208 have been released as yet.