New Peugeot 208 and e-208: UK pricing confirmed

Peugeot's all-new 208 will cost from £16,250 with a petrol engine and £25,050 in electric form
Matt Prior
by Matt Prior
7 August 2019

Pricing for Peugeot's new 208, in petrol, diesel and electric form, has been revealed ahead of orders opening in the next few weeks. 

The new Ford Fiesta rival is priced from £16,250 in Active trim, powered by a 75bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine. Entry-level models receive 16in wheels, automatic brake assist, heated wing mirrors, automatic air conditioning and Peugeot's i-Cockpit infotainment system.

Prices rise to £17,350 with a 99bhp turbocharged engine, while mid-spec Allure trim with the same engine is £18,850. The eight-speed automatic gearbox option adds £1,400 to the spec, but 17in wheels, black B-pillar and leather-style seats are standard at this level. 

Range-topping GT-Line trim starts from £20,700, and includes mood lighting, twin-exhausts and a black contrasting roof. On GT-Line and EV-specific GT trim, black wheelarch extensions are applied because the two versions get a 12mm-wider track than lesser 208s. On the GT-Line, it’s for effect only, but the EV’s powertrain necessitates it because its front axle has a wider stance. Peugeot’s designers, like a lot of companies, would prefer the 208 to feature larger wheels, but “in this segment, cost is important”, said Beurel. 

All trim levels can also be equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine from £18,850, but more interesting is the pricing of the 136bhp all-electric variant.

Peugeot has shown dynamic promise of late. Will the Peugeot 208 be a hit?

The e-208 starts from £25,050 in base Active form, with four trim levels topped out by bespoke GT spec, maxing the range out at £29,650. That pricing includes the £3,500 government grant and a high-speed domestic charging cable, which is claimed to be capable of charging the e-208 in 7.5 hours from a 7kW charging point. Top-spec models feature adaptive cruise control, a stop-start system, lane assist, Alcantara interior trim and a larger 10in infotainment display. 

Specification details further down the e-208 range are largely identical to conventionally fuelled variants, but the EV sits on 16in steel wheels in Active and Allure trim. 

The 208, which made its public debut at the Geneva motor show, will be delivered to customers from early 2020. 

Around 4cm longer, lower and 30kg lighter than the car it replaces, the new 208 will offer a “more dynamic stance” than the previous one, according to Yann Beurel, the 208’s design manager, who describes its looks as “futuristic and young”. 

The car is five-door only and based on Peugeot’s new CMP (Common Modular Platform) architecture, which underpins the latest DS 3 Crossback. It will form the basis for the next Vauxhall Corsa now that Vauxhall-Opel has been integrated into the PSA Group. 

The new 208 offers its three powertrain options “without any compromises”, according to 208 product manager Nicolas Bonnardon. 

The electric 208 has a range of up to 211 miles on the WLTP cycle thanks to a 50kWh battery, which can be charged to 80% from empty in 30 minutes. 

All variants are front-wheel drive. Batteries for the electric 208 sit in an H-section stretching beneath the rear seats, which is where the fuel tank is on internally combusted (ICE) variants, to beneath the front seats. 

Visually, bar some colouring on the front, the badges and the addition of aerodynamic wheel trims, there is very little difference between ICE and EV 208s because PSA thinks EVs and plug-in hybrids will become a natural part of each car’s range. 

“We wondered if customers would want specificity on an EV,” said Beurel. “But they said they ‘didn’t want a flag on the top’ so the frontal intake takes body colour and there’s a blue-green tint on the lion badges.” 

Inside, the 208 gets an update of Peugeot’s still-controversial i-Cockpit, which features a small steering wheel that tends to sit beneath or, for some drivers, in the line of sight of the instrument pack. 

Bar the option of a night-vision camera, convenience, driver assist and infotainment systems on offer in the new 208 are the same as in the bigger, more expensive 508. But there’s new equipment in the 208, too, including a neat three-dimensional element to the instrument cluster. Using a reflective screen as in a head-up display, the most important info can be brought to a small screen in front of the main instrument pack. 

“What’s important is that it’s not entertainment: it’s information,” said Beurel. “It’s spectacular but it’s really useful when driving.” 

And if the i-Cockpit layout has its critics? “We’ve sold five million cars with the i-Cockpit,” said Beurel, “and customers are telling us that they’re happy with it.”

Q&A with Gilles Vidal, Peugeot design boss

What’s the thinking behind the new 208’s design? 

“Basically, the idea was to make sure we were doing a sexy little hot hatch, in a modern kind of way. If you look at 206, 207, 208 along the years, the generations became more mono-spacey-looking, which was maybe a trend of the 1990s, 2000s. But here we wanted to have this really amazing sexy-looking, four-wheels-in-the-corners cute thing.” 

Is that why the windscreen has moved rearwards? 

“Sure. And to achieve this look, you don’t just need the silhouette. You need to have muscle. Not too much, and some shoulder but not too much, and the wheels in each corner, ideally. Hence the idea of having these added-on black pieces.” 

What’s it like without them? 

“When you do not have them, the body is quite sculpted, so it casts a strong shadow and the form makes the wheel look bigger and the wheel right in each corner of the car.” 

Is that hard to achieve? 

“In the automotive industry, there are more things in the nose so overhangs grow bigger and bigger. The obvious example is if you look at Minis: the first, second and third one. Every time you have to add more and more material [to meet safety regulations]. So the idea for us was to trick all those constraints to end up with a cute little thing with ideal proportions as much as we could.”

BubblesK

25 February 2019

Looks ok. It seems a decent new shape...promising move. Hopefully they do not over promise on the electric range side of things.

si73

25 February 2019

I too think its a good looking car, be nice to see a lower spec one without the arch extensions. On the darker pics the gloss black arch extensions almost look like huge gaps over the wheels making it look under wheeled.

Lanehogger

25 February 2019

I like the look of this new 208. It further evolves the design that first started off with the 206 and was followed up by the 207 and first 208, so it still looks like Peugeot's supermini by keeping that family look, but introduces new styling themes too. And it also looks classy but also distinctive in a French way too which is good. The only thing I'm not overly keen on are the black wheel arches which, in certain colours and photos, make the car either look jacked-up or massively undersized in the wheel department.

TStag

25 February 2019

Peugeot’s interiors now look best in class to me at the price point they operate in. I’m considering getting a second car that is electric and can be used to commute to the local station so this might be just the job if the price is reasonable.

Greenracer

25 February 2019
As a 208 owner, I was looking forward to the new one. Overall it looks OK. I agree about the black wheel arches...they really need to be body coloured. Not sure about the 'flat' area on the dash board which is useless to put anything on. I wonder if the translation to right hand drive will bring a decent size glove box. BUT.....no 3 door version !!

Cé hé sin

25 February 2019

Nope, no three door because very little demand. PSA aren't going to do crash testing and so on for something that would sell in small numbers.

abkq

25 February 2019

This car demonstrates once again that the profile of current cars in general has nothing new to offer. This Peugeot's side view could be dated to anytime from the 80s or 90s onwards. 

mpls

25 February 2019
abkq wrote:

This car demonstrates once again that the profile of current cars in general has nothing new to offer. This Peugeot's side view could be dated to anytime from the 80s or 90s onwards. 

 

My thoughts exactly, little tweaks are just cliches of everyone else..

xxxx

25 February 2019

and will look even better in GTi guise

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Peter Cavellini

25 February 2019

 Finally Peugeot has found its sweet spot again, can’t wait for there Gti version, still not sure about the Dash though, a bit plasticky, fake Chrome detail, a bit dark, still, it’s how it goes that’s the main thing, let’s hope it does...

Peter Cavellini.

