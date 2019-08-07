New Peugeot 208 and e-208: UK pricing confirmed

The e-208 starts from £25,050 in base Active form, with four trim levels topped out by bespoke GT spec, maxing the range out at £29,650. That pricing includes the £3,500 government grant and a high-speed domestic charging cable, which is claimed to be capable of charging the e-208 in 7.5 hours from a 7kW charging point. Top-spec models feature adaptive cruise control, a stop-start system, lane assist, Alcantara interior trim and a larger 10in infotainment display.

Specification details further down the e-208 range are largely identical to conventionally fuelled variants, but the EV sits on 16in steel wheels in Active and Allure trim.

The 208, which made its public debut at the Geneva motor show, will be delivered to customers from early 2020.

Around 4cm longer, lower and 30kg lighter than the car it replaces, the new 208 will offer a “more dynamic stance” than the previous one, according to Yann Beurel, the 208’s design manager, who describes its looks as “futuristic and young”.

The car is five-door only and based on Peugeot’s new CMP (Common Modular Platform) architecture, which underpins the latest DS 3 Crossback. It will form the basis for the next Vauxhall Corsa now that Vauxhall-Opel has been integrated into the PSA Group.

The new 208 offers its three powertrain options “without any compromises”, according to 208 product manager Nicolas Bonnardon.

The electric 208 has a range of up to 211 miles on the WLTP cycle thanks to a 50kWh battery, which can be charged to 80% from empty in 30 minutes.

All variants are front-wheel drive. Batteries for the electric 208 sit in an H-section stretching beneath the rear seats, which is where the fuel tank is on internally combusted (ICE) variants, to beneath the front seats.

Visually, bar some colouring on the front, the badges and the addition of aerodynamic wheel trims, there is very little difference between ICE and EV 208s because PSA thinks EVs and plug-in hybrids will become a natural part of each car’s range.