New Peugeot 208 and e-208: UK pricing confirmed

Pricing for Peugeot's new 208, in petrol, diesel and electric form, has been revealed ahead of orders opening in the next few weeks.
The new Ford Fiesta rival is priced from £16,250 in Active trim, powered by a 75bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine. Entry-level models receive 16in wheels, automatic brake assist, heated wing mirrors, automatic air conditioning and Peugeot's i-Cockpit infotainment system.
Prices rise to £17,350 with a 99bhp turbocharged engine, while mid-spec Allure trim with the same engine is £18,850. The eight-speed automatic gearbox option adds £1,400 to the spec, but 17in wheels, black B-pillar and leather-style seats are standard at this level.
Range-topping GT-Line trim starts from £20,700, and includes mood lighting, twin-exhausts and a black contrasting roof. On GT-Line and EV-specific GT trim, black wheelarch extensions are applied because the two versions get a 12mm-wider track than lesser 208s. On the GT-Line, it’s for effect only, but the EV’s powertrain necessitates it because its front axle has a wider stance. Peugeot’s designers, like a lot of companies, would prefer the 208 to feature larger wheels, but “in this segment, cost is important”, said Beurel.
All trim levels can also be equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine from £18,850, but more interesting is the pricing of the 136bhp all-electric variant.
BubblesK
looks ok
Looks ok. It seems a decent new shape...promising move. Hopefully they do not over promise on the electric range side of things.
si73
I too think its a good
I too think its a good looking car, be nice to see a lower spec one without the arch extensions. On the darker pics the gloss black arch extensions almost look like huge gaps over the wheels making it look under wheeled.
Lanehogger
Looks like a Peugeot and distinctly French too. Which is good.
I like the look of this new 208. It further evolves the design that first started off with the 206 and was followed up by the 207 and first 208, so it still looks like Peugeot's supermini by keeping that family look, but introduces new styling themes too. And it also looks classy but also distinctive in a French way too which is good. The only thing I'm not overly keen on are the black wheel arches which, in certain colours and photos, make the car either look jacked-up or massively undersized in the wheel department.
TStag
Peugeot’s interiors now look
Peugeot’s interiors now look best in class to me at the price point they operate in. I’m considering getting a second car that is electric and can be used to commute to the local station so this might be just the job if the price is reasonable.
Greenracer
As a 208 owner, I was looking
Cé hé sin
No three door
Nope, no three door because very little demand. PSA aren't going to do crash testing and so on for something that would sell in small numbers.
abkq
This car demonstrates once
This car demonstrates once again that the profile of current cars in general has nothing new to offer. This Peugeot's side view could be dated to anytime from the 80s or 90s onwards.
mpls
abkq wrote:
My thoughts exactly, little tweaks are just cliches of everyone else..
xxxx
Looks good
and will look even better in GTi guise
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Peter Cavellini
That it!
Finally Peugeot has found its sweet spot again, can’t wait for there Gti version, still not sure about the Dash though, a bit plasticky, fake Chrome detail, a bit dark, still, it’s how it goes that’s the main thing, let’s hope it does...
Peter Cavellini.
