Hyundai to preview future EVs with new Prophecy concept

Hyundai will unveil a new electric concept car at the Geneva motor show next month, previewing the company’s future design language.

Appropriately named Prophecy, the concept has been previewed in a rendering that shows how it will evolve Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language, first seen on the radical Le Fil Rouge concept in 2018.

The image appears to show the rear of the new car, and we can see that it will feature vertically oriented brake lights, a curved light bar that wraps around the rear windscreen, a heavily raked roofline and curved wheel arches that protrude from the main body.

Sangyup Lee, head of Hyundai’s global design centre, said the Prophecy’s “iconic design stands to expand Hyundai’s design spectrum toward even broader horizons”. Hyundai has confirmed no plans to launch a production-ready version at this early stage, but it is likely that such a car would be closely linked to the firm’s new 45 Concept, which is currently being adapted for sale in 2021.

The Prophecy will be joined at Geneva by a facelifted version of Hyundai’s i30 family hatch and an all-new version of the i20 supermini. Both are set to feature bold new design elements and a raft of technological upgrades.

Hyundai will also use its Geneva stand to showcase its electrification strategy, which it has termed ‘Real Progress is in the Air’. Earlier this week, Hyundai – and sister brand Kia – announced a new partnership with Californian EV start-up Canoo, which will see the firms co-develop a range of “autonomous-ready” vehicles on a bespoke new electric vehicle platform.

