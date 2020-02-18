BMW launches new 330e Touring with four-wheel drive option

BMW has expanded its 3 Series line-up with the addition of a Touring estate version of the plug-in hybrid 330e – a first for the model.

Available to order from summer, the 330e Touring makes use of the same petrol-electric powertrain as the saloon variant, which pairs a 181bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with an electric motor integrated into the gearbox.

The motor produces 67bhp in normal running mode and 111bhp in Sport mode for bursts of up to 10sec, giving the 330e peak combined outputs of 289bhp and 310lb ft. BMW claims this is enough to push the Touring from 0-62mph in 6.1sec – just 0.1sec slower than the saloon – and on to a top speed of 136mph.

Both versions of the 330e can now be had with four-wheel drive as an alternative to the regular rear-wheel drive. The xDrive models can determine how much power to send to each axle depending on the driving situation. The option reduces the saloon’s 0-62mph time by 0.3sec and the estate’s by 0.1sec while ensuring “maximum traction and driving stability in all road and weather conditions”.