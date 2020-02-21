Czinger 21C hypercar: full details and new images released

New US brand's Aston Valkyrie rival is limited to 80 cars and gets a 1233bhp hybrid V8 that revs to 11,000rpm
21 February 2020

New US company Czinger has fully revealed its "rule-breaking, record-hunting" 21C hypercar and detailed the extraordinary powertrain that lurks within it.

Limited to just 80 models, the Aston Martin Valkyrie rival will make its public debut at next month’s Geneva motor show. But the firm has now revealed the 21C is powered by an in-house-developed twin-turbo 2.88-litre flat-crank V8 that revs to 11,000rpm and sends its power to the rear wheels.

If that wasn't enough, it's also supplemented by two electric motors that power the front wheels, resulting in a total output of 1233bhp. With the road-going version's kerb weight of 1250kg (the lightweight track configuration is just 1218kg), Czinger claims  a true 1:1 power-to-weight ratio (measured in PS and kg). 

Unsurprisingly, the quoted acceleration figures are mind-boggling: 0-62mph in 1.9sec, 0-186mph in 15sec and 0-248mph in a scarcely believable 29sec. A 268mph top speed is claimed.

Power is put though a seven-speed sequential gearbox with a hydraulic multi-plate clutch. 

Designed and manufacturered from scratch using innovative 3D printing and automation techniques, the 21C features an alloy and carbonfibre chassis. The design is highly aero focused and Czinger claims at 155mph the road-going version produces 250kg of downforce and the track version makes 790kg.

The car also features an in-line seating arrangement in a fighter jet-style driver-passenger compartment, with a single seat behind the driver. 

Promising to showcase a “paradigm shift in the way vehicles are designed, developed, engineered and manufactured”, the year-old company is named after founder and CEO Kevin Czinger, the man behind the Divergent Blade supercar of 2015.

The Blade was claimed to be the first car of its type to use 3D-printing to form body and chassis components.

The 21C and its propulsion system are designed, developed, engineered and manufactured from scratch at the company’s base in Los Angeles, California.

A full-width LED light strip stretches across the rear, which is dominated by a honeycomb grille design. Czinger claims boldly that the 21C will be “one of the 21st century’s most advanced performance vehicles”.

Autocar understands that, given the amount of bespoke engineering and innovation included, a seven-figure price is likely.

