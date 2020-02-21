Czinger 21C hypercar: full details and new images released

New US company Czinger has fully revealed its "rule-breaking, record-hunting" 21C hypercar and detailed the extraordinary powertrain that lurks within it.

Limited to just 80 models, the Aston Martin Valkyrie rival will make its public debut at next month’s Geneva motor show. But the firm has now revealed the 21C is powered by an in-house-developed twin-turbo 2.88-litre flat-crank V8 that revs to 11,000rpm and sends its power to the rear wheels.

If that wasn't enough, it's also supplemented by two electric motors that power the front wheels, resulting in a total output of 1233bhp. With the road-going version's kerb weight of 1250kg (the lightweight track configuration is just 1218kg), Czinger claims a true 1:1 power-to-weight ratio (measured in PS and kg).

Unsurprisingly, the quoted acceleration figures are mind-boggling: 0-62mph in 1.9sec, 0-186mph in 15sec and 0-248mph in a scarcely believable 29sec. A 268mph top speed is claimed.

Power is put though a seven-speed sequential gearbox with a hydraulic multi-plate clutch.

Designed and manufacturered from scratch using innovative 3D printing and automation techniques, the 21C features an alloy and carbonfibre chassis. The design is highly aero focused and Czinger claims at 155mph the road-going version produces 250kg of downforce and the track version makes 790kg.

The car also features an in-line seating arrangement in a fighter jet-style driver-passenger compartment, with a single seat behind the driver.

Promising to showcase a “paradigm shift in the way vehicles are designed, developed, engineered and manufactured”, the year-old company is named after founder and CEO Kevin Czinger, the man behind the Divergent Blade supercar of 2015.