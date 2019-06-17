Renault to expand EV line-up with multiple bodystyles

A full range of A, B and C-segment electric models by 2022 is brand’s objective, according to Renault EV sales boss
by Lawrence Allan
17 June 2019

Renault intends to launch new at least two new bodystyles of electric models before 2022 as part of its wide-reaching electrification plan, including expected crossover models. 

During a presentation of the redesigned Renault Zoe, revealed officially tomorrow but already online thanks to an image leak, the brand’s EV sales and marketing boss Emmanuel Bouvier drew up a slide (below) pointing out two new electric models in the pipeline that have yet to be named and detailed.

When questioned about the models as part of a wider assault on the EV market, Bouvier claimed “our objective is to cover A, B and C segments, with multiple shapes of vehicles." That would likely include crossover variants in the two larger segments.

Bouvier also confirmed that the new models would be passenger cars, not commercial vehicles such as the Kangoo ZE. The firm already has the city focused Twizy, the Zoe supermini and, along with the Kangoo, an electric Master panel van.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Renault also produces an electric saloon, similar to the long-dead Fluence ZE, as part of a joint venture programme with Samsung in Korea. The City K-ZE is an affordable A-segment electric car that's targeted primarily at Asian markets but is also under consideration for Europe. 

While it’s not yet clear which of the further bodystyles are Renault's biggest priority for electrification, B-segment (supermini-sized) crossovers are selling faster than just about any other category. The firm has a scaleable electric platform, dubbed CMF-EV, that could be used the make battery electric models of different sizes and price points. 

Read more:

New Renault Zoe EV styling leaked ahead of official reveal

New Renault Zoe to pioneer innovative car sharing technology

Renault City K-ZE: production version of budget EV revealed

Join the debate

Comments
1

Steve Marquis

17 June 2019
Can you please ask EV manufacturers producing EVs for the UK to add a tow hitch.

I'm after a 230mile range EV with good ground clearance. Ideally a Jimney EV for use on my croft with a small trailer.

Thanks Steve Marquis

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week