Renault to expand EV line-up with multiple bodystyles

Renault intends to launch new at least two new bodystyles of electric models before 2022 as part of its wide-reaching electrification plan, including expected crossover models.

During a presentation of the redesigned Renault Zoe, revealed officially tomorrow but already online thanks to an image leak, the brand’s EV sales and marketing boss Emmanuel Bouvier drew up a slide (below) pointing out two new electric models in the pipeline that have yet to be named and detailed.

When questioned about the models as part of a wider assault on the EV market, Bouvier claimed “our objective is to cover A, B and C segments, with multiple shapes of vehicles." That would likely include crossover variants in the two larger segments.

Bouvier also confirmed that the new models would be passenger cars, not commercial vehicles such as the Kangoo ZE. The firm already has the city focused Twizy, the Zoe supermini and, along with the Kangoo, an electric Master panel van.