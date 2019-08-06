New Hyundai i10: sketch shows design revamp

Hyundai has revealed a preview sketch showing the design of its third-generation i10 city car ahead of it’s reveal at the Frankfurt motor show in September.
The sketch shows a new design direction for the Volkswagen Up rival, with a new wider front grille reflecting the firm’s current styling. As with the current i10, the car’s daytime running lights are located within the grille. It also hints at what Hyundai calls an ‘X-shaped C-pillar’, which was first teased in a single preview image released by Hyundai last month.
Hyundai says the model will be designed, developed and built in Europe. While it hasn’t revealed any technical details, Hyundai does say the car will feature a “range of new connected car and safety features”, including smartphone connectivity, a reversing camera and a range of driver assistance systems.
A heavily disguised i10 test mule has previously been spied undergoing winter testing.
SamVimes1972
If a car ever screamed OAP it's an i10 (although Jaguar gives it a good go, although that's a customer problem rather than a design issue). Isn't the entry model meant to hook customers into the brand and get them to trade up?
Anyway once the camouflage comes off someone somewhere will get excited about it.
FMS
SamVimes1972 wrote:
There is a large and somewhat wealthy seniors population, so what does it matter to you that this new model "screams" and therefore attracts these folks?. Do you not have parents/other relatives, who as far as you are concerned, cannot understand the lure of a hot hatch with oversized wheels/sports suspension?. There are also many driving schools running these cars for obvious (to sensible folks at any rate) reasons and young drivers looking for cheap personal transport to help build up a NCD. You should remove your blinkers and try to understand that the world manages to survive without bending to your will.
SamVimes1972
FMS wrote:
Only just seeing this reply. No the i10 definitely screams OAP.
gavsmit
Excited
I've got a current one and I'm far from being an OAP.
It handles / rides well, has loads of space inside for such a small footprint, is nippy, economical, looks good (IMO), is refined (especially on the motorway) and hasn't had anything go wrong in the three and a bit years I've owned it. The five year warranty / breakdown cover and competitive servicing packages are the icing on the cake. For the money I paid (which included a hefty dealer discount) there was nothing that could touch it when I bought it.
I suggested one for my niece and she came out with all the OAP guff. So she paid a fortune for a VW Polo instead, which keeps breaking down, is as slow as a snail and her dealer is rubbish too.
I can't wait for the new one, especially if it features the 1.0 turbo engine like the Picanto GT-Line. Even more exciting would be an i10N version with the full-fat 120 PS turbo engine from the i20.
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
SamVimes1972
I don't doubt that there are some folks under 70 driving them and that they are reliable. However your niece proves the point nicely - the Polo may be unreliable and the dealer crap, but she still won't be seen an OAP wagon....
FMS
SamVimes1972 wrote:
So to balance the two choices, what does that say about the niece and her ability to choose form over function and empty her bank account as a result?. Grow up, try to think as an adult.
scotty5
Logic
She will when she's an OAP.
5cylinderT
that things looks hilarious!!
they should do an N version of it to compete with the up GTI and swift sport.
gavsmit
Shaping up nicely
If it's based on the current Picanto running gear, and they offer the 1.0 T-GDi engines, I will be looking forward to a test drive in one.
The only concerns I have are regarding the eventual asking price and the cost of servicing.
I've noticed that Hyundai don't appear to offer the same servicing packages as they used to when I bought mine, and a recent quote for just a 4th year service for my current i10 was £350, which is £51 more than what my servicing package cost that covered the previous three years.
Also, the current i10, which isn't substantially different from the model I have, with the same engine and trim costs just over 22% more than it did 4 years ago too.
But maybe all manufacturers are being greedy and making all the money they can from cars before we're all forced to travel around in automated electric boxes.
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
catnip
gavsmit wrote:
I think thats exactly what they're doing. Making fewer and fewer versions of models at the bottom of their ranges (eg 3-door versions) because they don't make much profit at that end of the market, but numerous very similar models of SUV (coupes, convertibles) where they can make a lot more money. Manufacturers know their days are numbered as we move towards automation, so they're making hay whilst the sun shines, at the expense of real consumer choice.
