New Hyundai i10: sketch shows design revamp

Hyundai has revealed a preview sketch showing the design of its third-generation i10 city car ahead of it’s reveal at the Frankfurt motor show in September.

The sketch shows a new design direction for the Volkswagen Up rival, with a new wider front grille reflecting the firm’s current styling. As with the current i10, the car’s daytime running lights are located within the grille. It also hints at what Hyundai calls an ‘X-shaped C-pillar’, which was first teased in a single preview image released by Hyundai last month.

Hyundai says the model will be designed, developed and built in Europe. While it hasn’t revealed any technical details, Hyundai does say the car will feature a “range of new connected car and safety features”, including smartphone connectivity, a reversing camera and a range of driver assistance systems.

A heavily disguised i10 test mule has previously been spied undergoing winter testing.