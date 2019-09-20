Lamborghini Sian doesn't preview Aventador, says design boss

The 808bhp Sián FKP 37 unveiled at the Frankfurt motor show won’t continue Lamborghini’s tradition of previewing the design of its future models with limited-edition cars.

“There was a certain closeness of design between the Reventon and the Aventador. This is exactly what I don’t want to have. There will not be this language in the new Aventador,” Lamborghini design boss Mitja Borkert told Autocar on the sidelines of the Frankfurt show.

Asked whether the Sián will influence the styling of any model coming out during the 2020s, the designer answered: “That’s a clear no.”

The Sián consequently has to stand on its own on a short branch of the ever-growing Lamborghini family tree. When Borkert and his team started the project, they drew inspiration from a wide variety of sources ranging from high-performance motorcycles to the various cars that competed in endurance racing events during the 1960s and the 1970s.

Borkert also revealed some of Lamborghini’s recent limited-edition cars shaped the Sián’s design by pushing his team of stylists in a completely different direction.