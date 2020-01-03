Aston Martin and Gentex to unveil new camera-based monitoring system

Aston Martin and US automotive tech firm Gentex have developed a camera-based rear-view system that will be used in future Aston Martin models.

Previewing in prototype form at next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the new technology “dramatically improves” drivers’ abilities to perceive traffic coming from behind and alongside the car, according to Gentex and Aston Martin.

The camera monitoring system (CMS) uses three cameras to provide views of the sides and back of a vehicle. Each of the cameras creates a video feed, streaming from the vehicle’s door mirrors and a mount on its roof to a display that's integrated into the rear-view mirror.

Aston Martin has yet to specify which vehicles the new system will feature in, but it seems most likely to be used in its hypercars, such as the Valkyrie, which do not have traditional rear-view mirrors. The fact that the prototype will be integrated into a DBS Superleggera for demonstration at CES suggests that it could also have a future in this car.