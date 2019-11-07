Fresh Aston Martin losses blamed on lower Vantage demand

Aston Martin has announced a quarterly loss as it continues to struggle following its listing on the London Stock Exchange last year.
The carmaker announced a third quarter pre-tax loss of £13.5 million. That compares unfavourably with a profit of £3.1m in the same period last year, and follows a £79m loss in the second quarter of 2019. Overall pre-tax losses for 2019 stand at £92.3m.
Despite the news, shares rose by around 8% this morning as the results have beaten initial expectations and keep Aston’s profit guidance for 2019 intact. They have since settled at 420p a share, compared with £19 after its initial public offering last year.
The news is blamed on lower-than-expected demand for the Vantage. 878 have been registered so far across Europe in 2019; less than half the number of 911s that Porsche registered in September alone.
CEO Andy Palmer told the Financial Times “The segment of the market in which Vantage competes is declining, and, notwithstanding a growing market share, Vantage demand remains weaker than our original plans. As a consequence, total wholesale volumes are down year-on-year as we balance growth, brand positioning and dealer inventories”.
Aston has a lot riding on its upcoming DBX SUV, which will be revealed on November 20 before customer deliveries begin in the second quarter of next year.
READ MORE
First ride: 2020 Aston Martin DBX prototype
New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: first images released
Join the debate
Symanski
Sack Marek Reichman.
V8 Vantage isn't selling. Why? Because it looks a terrible disjointed mess. I had another look at a couple of them at the dealership yesterday and I really just couldn't get excited by them. Not even to the point of wanting to sit in the car!
There's nothing to the bonnet to suggest power, it's just like an ironed duvet covering the front; featureless. Grill looks like a vacuum cleaner. Worse, it's not even a continuous grill because of a hole for towing and the parking sensors. Lack of integrated design and planning. Rear drops away without any big haunches to at least give an impression of pent anger! Instead more like its cowering in fear with its tail between its legs. Rear end still looks that it's been given a wedgie.
I did stop and have another look at the old V8 Vantage and it really does have a presence. It's a car that makes you look at it.
So, Aston, stop kidding yourself and admit the designs suck. Find someone to fix them and quickly. Do it before you release the DBX.
Cenuijmu
Vantage is not selling as the looks are horrible
Compared to the old one, as mentioned by the other poster as well.
How did they sign it off, surely the customer clinics didn't have people ushered in from Specsavers over the road?
Daniel Joseph
Cannot but agree...
The old Vantage was a bit of a mixed bag (reliability, terrible auto) but it looked fantastic and was bought largely on that basis. The new one may be a better car, but looks nothing as good.
Add your comment