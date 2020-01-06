The 10 best-selling cars in Britain in 2019

The Ford Fiesta was Britain’s most registered new car once again in 2019, although demand for fell from 95,892 units in 2018 to 77,833 units last year.

That largely reflects pent-up demand for the new model 12 months ago, although the overall UK level of new car registrations fell by 2.3% across the year.

Notably, while the Fiesta outsold the second-placed VW Golf by more than 30,000 units in 2018, the gap was less than 20,000 in 2019, despite the Volkswagen being in its run-out year. The Ford Focus took second place.

Britain’s best-selling cars of 2019

1. Ford Fiesta - 77,833 units

Britain’s perennial favourite continues to top the charts despite pressure from lower-priced rivals from below and the temptations of low PCP rates for some premium rivals from above. Little wonder, though, as it has a 4.5-star Autocar road test verdict, scoring well for ride, handling, interior quality and a smooth engine range.