The 10 best-selling cars in Britain in 2019

Ford Fiesta continues to top the charts, but VW Golf closes the gap; Ford Focus third, with Vauxhall Corsa and Mercedes A-Class neck and neck in fourth and fifth places
Jim Holder
6 January 2020

The Ford Fiesta was Britain’s most registered new car once again in 2019, although demand for fell from 95,892 units in 2018 to 77,833 units last year.

That largely reflects pent-up demand for the new model 12 months ago, although the overall UK level of new car registrations fell by 2.3% across the year.

Notably, while the Fiesta outsold the second-placed VW Golf by more than 30,000 units in 2018, the gap was less than 20,000 in 2019, despite the Volkswagen being in its run-out year. The Ford Focus took second place.

Britain’s best-selling cars of 2019

1. Ford Fiesta - 77,833 units

Britain’s perennial favourite continues to top the charts despite pressure from lower-priced rivals from below and the temptations of low PCP rates for some premium rivals from above. Little wonder, though, as it has a 4.5-star Autocar road test verdict, scoring well for ride, handling, interior quality and a smooth engine range.

Ford Fiesta

Ford Fiesta

In remaking Britain's best-selling car, Ford has trodden lightly with the new Fiesta. But does the all-new supermini do enough to keep its place at the head of the table?

2. Volkswagen Golf - 58,944 units

Set to be replaced early in 2020, the Golf is going out on a high thanks to its perennial popularity and the fact that there were some tempting discounts for canny buyers as VW looked to run out stock levels. 

3. Ford Focus - 56,619 units

A return to form for the Focus, which was just fifth in the charts last year having been replaced during the course of the year. In 2019 registrations were up, thanks in part to our impressing our road testers with its driving dynamics, strong and economical engine range and quality for the price. 

4. Vauxhall Corsa - 54,239 units

With sales mostly made up of the ageing Corsa, it bows out with a final flourish, retaining its popularity despite its age thanks to some aggressive discounting and its ongoing popularity among new drivers, thanks especially to its low insurance premiums. The new Corsa is available now, and it will be interesting to sww how far it can boost sales in 2020.

5. Mercedes-Benz A-Class - 53,724 units

Who would have warranted that premium Mercedes could get within spitting distance of the Vauxhall Corsa in the sales charts? The latest A-Class isn’t just a great value, especially on monthly pricing, but also a marked step up in terms of its dynamics and tech offerings.

6. Nissan Qashqai - 52,532 units

The car that invented the family SUV craze continued to top the charts for its sector in 2019, despite being set to be replaced in 2020. Even so, the level of discounting and the car’s availability on Motability did hint at the growing competition it faces, underlining that this year’s all-new model can’t come soon enough.

7. Ford Kuga - 41,671 units

Has a car ever contributed so much to a brand’s success so quietly? The Kuga stands out for decent-handling, being refined and riding well, and has been chasing the Qashqai’s coat tails for some time now, without drawing the acclaim it perhaps deserves.

8. Mini - 41,188 units

Britain loves a Mini, and particularly the three-door hatchback. The latest facelift back in 2018 - Union Flag headlights and all - has maintained interest, and the arrival of the Mini E later this year is set to add further interest to the marque.

9. Volkswagen Polo - 37,453 units

Sixth in the charts last year, the baby Golf has had a harder time in 2019, falling down the listings and dropping around 7000 registrations. In part that reflects growing competition and the addition of another year to the car’s presence in dealerships; the overall figure remains relatively strong.

10. Kia Sportage - 34,502 units

The Sportage’s presence in the outer reaches of the top ten almost feels like a given now, and underlines once again just how much this brand has become part of the UK motoring firmament in recent years. The Sportage is stylish and decent to drive.

