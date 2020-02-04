Updated: non-zero-emissions cars to be banned in UK by 2035

An accelerated plan to ban the sale of all petrol and diesel-engined cars - including hybrids and plug-in hybrids - by 2035 been branded "extremely concerning" by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
The move, which is five years earlier than previous plans, was announced by prime minister Boris Johnson at the launch of the COP26 climate summit as part of measures to help the UK achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
However, SMMT boss Mike Hawes claims the government has "seemingly moved the goalposts" without a clear plan in place to achieve the goal.
"Manufacturers are fully invested in a zero-emissions future, with some 60 plug-in models now on the market and 34 more coming in 2020," Hawes said.
"However, with current demand for this still expensive technology still just a fraction of sales, it’s clear that accelerating an already very challenging ambition will take more than industry investment.
"This is about market transformation, yet we still don’t have clarity on the future of the plug-in car grant - the most significant driver of EV uptake - which ends in just 60 days’ time, while the UK’s charging network is still woefully inadequate.
“If the UK is to lead the global zero emissions agenda, we need a competitive marketplace and a competitive business environment to encourage manufacturers to sell and build here. A date without a plan will merely destroy value today.
"So we therefore need to hear how the government plans to fulfil its ambitions in a sustainable way, one that safeguards industry and jobs, allows people from all income groups and regions to adapt and benefit, and, crucially, does not undermine sales of today’s low emission technologies, including popular hybrids, all of which are essential to deliver air quality and climate change goals now.”
FRI2
I applaud this strong and
I applaud this strong and courageous proposal by the UK- although 2035 is a rather optimistic deadline. A gradual ban towards 2045 seems more realistic.
scrap
FRI2 wrote:
It’s vacuous posturing by a clueless government.
Industry is begging for a detailed plan. Government offers sound bites. Announcing a ban in 2035 is easy for this PM. He avoids any of the work required to get there.
Onlineo
Great news. This should be
Infrastructure needs to change. New car parks should have AC charger in 50% of parking spaces or 150kwh+ DC in 5% of spaces to get planning permission. This would add some extra infrastructure quickly, and within a year or 2 these businesses will massively benefit as people can easily and charge whilst visiting.
Also each car should be tied to a household energy plan. So that no matter where you charge you pay the same rate for charing on AC as you would if charging at home. This is just added to you electricity bill electronically without any extra fobs, or apps or companies to sign up to. Simply login to you energy supplier type in your vehicle registration and it should be able to charge up when you plug in. DC chargers with speeds of 50kwh-350kwh could charge 10-100% more to cover the set up cost. We need government leadership here, as the current system is a mess.
Vertigo
Ambivalent
On the one hand, it's good that the timeline is being accelerated. 2040 was a bit ridiculous - if plug-ins aren't already the vast majority by then, something will have gone very wrong.
However. The hybrid ban is something that should be reconsidered. If a plug-in hybrid has enough electric range that the combustion engine is very rarely used, it can actually have a slightly smaller carbon footprint than a larger-batteried pure EV. If I remember rightly the original plan would have allowed for this, the ban excluded hybrids with a 50-mile electric range. In my opinion that should be continued.
Also allows for some edge cases that absolutely have to have a combustion engine for whatever reason. (On a personal note I'd like to continue living in a country where a few cars have V8s, 10s and 12s.)
jameshobiecat
The car enthusiasts in me
I'm a little concerned about the practicalities of an all out ban on combustion engines though. Can the national grid cope with millions of people plugging in? How about long journeys, am I going to have to stop for an hour every 200miles? What about the carbon footprint of all of those big lithium battery cells? Have the government factored in the carbon emissions from electricity generation and are they going to ban all fossil fueled power plants by 2035?
If I'm being asked to sacrifice my driving experience then I want to know that it has been thought through and is going to deliver a genuine benefit.
SamVimes1972
jameshobiecat wrote:
Tempted to call this project fear. There is little evidence that EVs aren't as engaging as fossil fuel cars, it's like the hand wringing over automatic gearboxes when it turns out that it wasn't an issue.
Time to stop trying to find problems and recognise this is happening and realise that the people who have to drive 200 miles in one go are massively outnumbered by people who don't and wont really be part of the decision on EVs.
si73
jameshobiecat wrote:
A little concerned about an all out ban, it's a ban on the sale of new cars not the use of existing cars. I am sure there will still be many people using ice cars as they can't afford to upgrade, of course as EVs become more popular the prices will drop and hopefully that will include affordable useable second hand EVs. And as for the national grid, it is already looking to this future with plans to cope, iirc there was an article on Autocar regarding this recently. Plus this is 15 yrs away and not an over night change, so as take up gradually increases the grid will no doubt match it.
DHarper
Zero emissions?
There is no such thing as a "zero emissions car". That's utter nonsense.
SamVimes1972
DHarper wrote:
Disagree because it clearly means at the exhaust and its improving air quality that will make the biggest difference to the average driver.
Onlineo
An EV or a Hydrogen car are
On top of that the grid is getting greener and cleaner every year.
Obviously manufacturing a product still requires resources, and factories to be built. I'm sure recycled content can improve, but I'm sure every new car is still going to use some resources but they will get cleaner and greaner alover time.
Pages
