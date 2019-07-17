Tesla Model 3 price dropped in UK line-up reshuffle

Tesla has reconfigured its UK pricing structure and range as part of a move towards a simpler and more concise global line-up.
The most significant alteration is the discontinuation of entry-level Standard Range variants of both the Model S luxury saloon and Model X SUV. To compensate for the reduction in choice, prices for both models in Long Range trim have been brought down by £800.
In line with the removal of these Standard Range variants, Tesla has sought to distinguish the two remaining trim options with a £6300 price hike for the top-spec Model S Performance and an increase of £5900 for the equivalent Model X. These two options are now available from £91,800 and £96,400 respectively.
All Model S and X Performance variants will come as standard with the brand’s Ludicrous Mode, which brings 0-60mph times down to 2.4sec for the saloon and 2.7sec for the SUV.
Starting from £36,490
Didn't expect that, falls much further and it'll be cheaper than the Honda Urban effort.
Anyhow can't think of many cars in this segment that do sub 6 second 0-60 times and 150-200 mpg for under £36.5k. Sales approaching a 500 a week shouldn't be a problem for the first year, at a guess of course!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
lambo58
Superb news, plus all the new
Superb news, plus all the new government incentives such as 0% BIK.on BEV's
£7.60 to charge up to full overnight at home as opposed to the nearly £80 my old BMW 5 series used to cost
Lovely
Sonic
Also worth mentioning:
Performance Model S and X are technically a lot cheaper now, since they include Ludicrous mode as standard, which were expensive options before.
Both cases are a lot more car for the money. Base Model 3 in white is tempting :)
Citytiger
Another week
another model/price overhaul.. I cant wait for the next one, its so exciting..
oop north
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
”Like other car companies, we periodically adjust pricing and available options.” Very funny - no other company uses a yo-yo to set prices every few weeks
