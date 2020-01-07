Seat boss steps down, tipped for top Renault job

Luca de Meo resigns as president of Spanish firm with immediate effect, clearing way for move to Renault
James Attwood, digital editor
7 January 2020

Luca de Meo is hotly tipped to take over as the new boss of Renault after stepping down from his position as boss of Seat with immediate effect.

The Italian has been head of the Volkswagen Group’s Spanish car firm since 2015, overseeing a massive period of growth fuelled by the firm’s expanding SUV range. He has also overseen the launch of Cupra as a standalone premium performance brand. 

In recent weeks, de Meo has been strongly linked to take over as the boss of Renault, and his departure from Seat likely clears the way for that eventually move.

A statement said: “Seat informs that, on his own request and in common agreement with the Volkswagen Group, Luca de Meo is stepping down from his position as president of Seat. Luca de Meo will remain a member of the Group until further notice.”

Carsten Isensee, Seat’s current vice-president of finance, will take on the role of president “until further notice.”

De Meo has worked in the car industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at Renault, and spent time working for Toyota and the Fiat Group, before joining the VW Group as Volkswagen’s marketing boss in 2009. He had a stint at Audi before moving to Seat.

Renault has been searching for a new chief executive after former boss Thierry Bollore was ousted last October, along with a number of other executives associated with former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The French firm has been struggling to recover since Ghosn was dismissed after an internal investigation sparked by his arrest in Japan on financial misconduct charges relating to his role as chairman of Nissan, which Renault has a close alliance with.

Our Verdict

Seat Leon

Seat Leon 5dr hatch

Seat's third-generation Leon is attractive and capable, but it can't quite reach the benchmark set by the imperious Volkswagen Golf

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • AC Schnitzer ACS5 Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    7 January 2020
    First Drive
    AC Schnitzer ACS5 Sport 2020 review
    Supercar power steals the headlines, but is there more to this car than the...
  • Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered 2020 road test review - hero front
    3 January 2020
    Car review
    Volvo S60
    Volvo attempts to combine the super-saloon and PHEV with its flagship S60 -...
  • Sutton Mustang CS800 2019 UK first drive review - hero front
    20 December 2019
    First Drive
    Sutton CS800 Mustang 2019 UK review
    Sutton Bespoke's take on the Ford Mustang is the CS800, which has more...

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • AC Schnitzer ACS5 Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    7 January 2020
    First Drive
    AC Schnitzer ACS5 Sport 2020 review
    Supercar power steals the headlines, but is there more to this car than the...
  • Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered 2020 road test review - hero front
    3 January 2020
    Car review
    Volvo S60
    Volvo attempts to combine the super-saloon and PHEV with its flagship S60 -...
  • Sutton Mustang CS800 2019 UK first drive review - hero front
    20 December 2019
    First Drive
    Sutton CS800 Mustang 2019 UK review
    Sutton Bespoke's take on the Ford Mustang is the CS800, which has more...