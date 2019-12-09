Report: soaring SUV sales causing car emissions to rise

A government-funded energy research body has called for “immediate action” to halt rising sales of SUVs and other large vehicles because of their negative impact on vehicle carbon emissions.
According to the UK Energy Research Centre (UKERC), which is comprised of researchers base in several UK institutions and funded by UK Research and Innovation, the rapid growth in SUV sales in the past decade has led to a rise in total CO2 emissions from the global car fleet, despite the growth in battery-electric vehicles.
SUVs accounted for 21.2% of total vehicles sold in the UK last year, up from 6.6% in 2009 and 13.5% in 2015. In total, 1.8 million SUVs have been sold in the past four years – which the UKERC suggested was likely down to car financing schemes and the freeze in fuel duty.
The UKERC says that SUVs produce around a quarter more CO2 than a medium-size car due to their extra size and weight. It calculated that, assuming vehicles stay on the road for a decade, the 1.8 million SUVs sold in the past four years will produce around 8.2 million tonnes of CO2.
While sales of full electric vehicles are rising, they are outsold 37 to 1 by SUVs. The UKERC also noted that the bulk of plug-in hybrid models sold in recent years have been SUVs, which it says means that “even the relatively small number of electric vehicles that have been sold in the UK are consuming more energy than they need to”.
Professor Jillian Anable, the UKERC’s co-director, said that “the rapid uptake of unnecessarily large and energy consuming vehicles just in the past few years makes a mockery of UK policy efforts towards the ‘Road to Zero’”.
She added: “The decarbonisation of the passenger car market can no longer rely on a distant target to stop the sales of conventional engines. We must start to phase out the most polluting vehicles immediately.
Join the debate
scotty5
Must be fake news because...
Must be fake news story because car sales are plummeting due to Brexit - just ask Mike Hawes or any of the remainers.
If however the story is correct then you only have government to blame. Last labour government incentified reduced Co2 thru VED and they were successful. This lot... well they got it completely wrong - we seem to have forgot about patching up that hole in the ozone.
PS - hybrids? Well it depends on how you use them. They're complaining about the extra weight of SUV's but what about carrying the extra weight of batteries if you don't use them?
flukey
It's the emission regulations that are wrong
There was an article a week or so ago about how small city cars are dying because it's impossible to maintain their price point while keeping up with emissions regulations.
Unfortunately the way the current EU emission regs work is that heavier cars are allowed more emissions. This means that small, cheap, efficient cars acutally struggle to meet regulations the most...
Who would have thought the consequences would be that more heavy SUV's would sell, especially since they're more profitable for manufacturers.
eseaton
In the current world, any
In the current world, any policy that discriminates in any way against small petrol cars in favour of enormous hybrids is derranged.
