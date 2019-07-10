Focus on EVs could harm environment, say industry leaders

A sole focus on developing and promoting electric powertrains will lead to the UK missing emissions targets and long-term environmental issues, leading figures in the automotive industry have said.
Speaking at the Driving the Future event in London, Neville Jackson, chief technology and innovation officer at Ricardo, a firm developing combustion engine, hybrid and electric car technologies, said: “We are too focused on the only way ahead being electric - and that is a message we have to get across to legislators.
“If you look at the lifecycle analysis of vehicles, which is set to be part of European Commission regulations from 2026, then the analysis of cradle to grave impact is clear: the internal combustion engine still delivers by far the lowest environmental impact.
“We need to avoid the issues of spending huge amounts making batteries that aren’t recyclable, or which are expensive to recycle. There are real opportunities with the technology - let’s not forget we invented the lithium ion cell in the UK - but there are hurdles to overcome that we have to face into in a realistic way.”
Neville's comments come despite car manufacturers focusing on second-life use of batteries once they are no longer used in cars, such as putting them in houses and using them to store energy at peak output times and return it to the grid when required.
Jackson’s view was echoed by Michael Hague-Morgan, commercial director of Autocraft, a specialist engine and battery cell company. He said: “Whenever you rush into technology you make mistakes. That is already evident in the number of battery packs we are now seeing that have failures.
Will86
Not surprising
An electric car is still an incredibly complex machine involving a huge number of materials so its not surprising its no better (or worse) than a combustion engined car in cradle to grave terms. There was a study in around 2006 that found a 4.0 litre Jeep was the most environmental friendly car because it's so simple. But in reality I don't think any car can ever be considered sustainable - there will always be an environmental impact. I do wonder though if we should be looking more at hydrogen and would be interested to know how it fairs in a cradle to grave analysis (assuming the hydrogen is generated from renewable energy).
shiakas
Will86 wrote:
What is the advantage of a hydrogen car over an EV?
Theley
They are worried
Everytime you hear an industry 'expert' you need to look at who they are and the company they represent. Of course anybody with a business model wedded to the Internal Combustion Engine will do what they can to either spread FUD or to try and confuse people. This is just another example and of course Autocar gives it room to breathe.
I also laugh when studies are quoted without reference to where they can be found and the journalism at Autocar which does not balance this by referencing an alternative viewpoint.
Still Chickens don't vote for Christmas do they !
shiakas
So, two people that work for
CarNut170
Sound reasoning.
Yep, fairly nail on the head stuff.
The whole drive to electrification isn't lead by those creating technology, but know-nothing climate zealots and politicians hoping to please the masses.
Given, there needs to be a drive to reduce CO2-intensive technology - but if that was the sole focus, automakers would be being forced into creating as many Euro 6d diesels as they can produce.
A balanced approach is the only way out, the best technology will win out through market forces, if the world's governments can pull their oars out.
Ref. climate protests - 12 year olds are future voters, given. But if we want to get to their point where they can vote, we need to balance the drive to electriciation with sustainability.
shiakas
CarNut170 wrote:
Agreed that we should not make rush decisions. But EU6 Cars have ultra small particles that are entering our cells with as yet unknown concequences. They might very well turn out to be worse than EU4 cars. Also, remember that for every quoted CO2 figure you have to pretty much double it to get to a realistic calculation of the cost of extraction, refining and transporting of the fuel. We have yet to see a study that shows electric cars are not the lowest CO2 solution even with electricity from coal alone.
CarNut170
Particulates are also part of the EU6d emissions test
True, but particulates are a measured part of emissions - and restrictions on EU6d are tighter than ever.
Particulates are what damage health, they are what cause the cancers and breathing difficulties - NOx, while villified, has little effect.
Diesel PHEVs have the lowest CO2 footprint overall, while also preventing the public health issue of particulates. Fuel cells, if producing water vapour, actually create a far more potent greenhouse gas than CO2, H20 - thankfully it's far easier to pull it out of the air, just the exhaust needs to be refrigerated.
shiakas
Diesel PHEVs have lower CO2
xxxx
Nothing new here
Moving on.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
