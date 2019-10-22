UK Government plans green numberplates for EVs

The UK Government has begun an official consultation on introducing green numberplates for zero-emissions cars.

The scheme, which was originally proposed last year, aims to raise awareness of electric and hydrogen vehicles, as well as ease the introduction and policing of low-emissions zones, lanes and parking spaces.

The UK would join a growing number of countries that identify zero-emissions cars separately from combustion-powered ones, including Norway, Canada and China.

The consultation will be used to determine which vehicles would be eligible for the numberplate, its design and how such a scheme would be rolled out to existing EV and hydrogen car owners. Early design proposals include a fully green numberplate with black lettering, the addition of a green flash on the plate or the addition of a green dot or symbol.

“The UK is in the driving seat of global efforts to tackle vehicle emissions and climate change and improve air quality, but we want to accelerate our progress," transport secretary Grant Shapps said of the announcement. “Green numberplates are a really positive and exciting way to help everyone recognise the increasing number of electric vehicles on our roads."

This is the latest stage in the Government's Road to Zero strategy, a £1.5 billion investment aimed at helping the UK reach net zero emissions by 2050. According to the Department for Transport, record numbers of zero-emissions vehicles have been registered in the UK since its introduction last year.

The proposal is open for consultation on the UK Government website (external link).

