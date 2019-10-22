UK Government plans green numberplates for EVs

The UK Government has begun an official consultation on introducing green numberplates for zero-emissions cars.
The scheme, which was originally proposed last year, aims to raise awareness of electric and hydrogen vehicles, as well as ease the introduction and policing of low-emissions zones, lanes and parking spaces.
The UK would join a growing number of countries that identify zero-emissions cars separately from combustion-powered ones, including Norway, Canada and China.
The consultation will be used to determine which vehicles would be eligible for the numberplate, its design and how such a scheme would be rolled out to existing EV and hydrogen car owners. Early design proposals include a fully green numberplate with black lettering, the addition of a green flash on the plate or the addition of a green dot or symbol.
“The UK is in the driving seat of global efforts to tackle vehicle emissions and climate change and improve air quality, but we want to accelerate our progress," transport secretary Grant Shapps said of the announcement. “Green numberplates are a really positive and exciting way to help everyone recognise the increasing number of electric vehicles on our roads."
This is the latest stage in the Government's Road to Zero strategy, a £1.5 billion investment aimed at helping the UK reach net zero emissions by 2050. According to the Department for Transport, record numbers of zero-emissions vehicles have been registered in the UK since its introduction last year.
The proposal is open for consultation on the UK Government website (external link).
green number plates
....the answer to all our concerns around emissions was under our noses all the time!
I am nipping outside to colour my ML500's number plates green with a marker pen.....job done!
artill
Can i have red plates to show
Can i have red plates to show i have a dinosaur burning V8 please.........
Paul Dalgarno
artill wrote:
While I'm a full blown petrolhead I'd say that we're in danger of becoming the dinosaurs. Tesla Model 3 on order, and an Audi A2 as back up for long journeys.
The Tesla is a punt, but why not.
artill
Paul Dalgarno wrote:
Paul
I am sure you will enjoy the Tesla, but i am pretty sure that if you were still unsure about going electric the offer of green number plates wouldnt have made the difference. And i dont really want red plates, but i assume you got that too
Bolida
nice try
Nice try but perhaps the more pressing issue is a network of charging points. Living in London they are still sparse and home charging is difficult if you live in a flat with roadside parking.
gavsmit
Stupid politicians
There's already a HUGE problem of nasty people driving around with false number plates that mean they are immune from all forms of automated road law enforcement (that the government and police appear to be doing nothing about), so this ridiculous scheme seems to be making it easier for those kind of people to get more unjustified benefits by simply colouring their number plates green!!!!!
Even considering this nonsensical scheme will costs millions in consultations, equipment feasibility, tendering for contractors etc.
I despair at the quality of intelligence that we've got running this country (into the ground). Maybe those who came up with the idea have shares in number plate production companies, or the contractors who will implement the necessary technology.
289
@ gavsmit
Fair point, they are a bunch of incompetents....always have been.
As mentioned earlier they would do better increasing incentives and improving infrastructure. But as always, big business and vested interests get in the way.
The UK will never make progress until this chaanges.
Riley 1.5
Just like Hungary, then
Electric cars in Hungary have had green number plates for a few years, so UK will be playing catch-up again.
Ski Kid
That is fantastic news
I must now send £50k to £100k on bev to get green plates or should I try and get green ones for my V6 diesel which is probably in the real world less polluting over lifetime than a bev.
Soren Lorenson
PHEV
What about Plug-In Hybrids that can run zero emmissions around town?
Until the charging infrastructure is sorted out, a pure electric is out of the question. I was away this weekend for a few days in the Cotswolds, around 120 miles from home, doing a bit of touring during the day, and driving home afterwards, probably around 330 miles in total. I was staying with a major hotel chain that had one charging point, and that was out of order.
The PHEV would seem to be the sensible step towards electric. Getting people used to the idea, whilst the infrastructure for pure electric is built.
As you would expect, this hopeless government has removed virtually all the incentives for PHEV.
