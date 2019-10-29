New Volvo infotainment system "as good as a smartphone"

Volvo claims its new infotainment system, based on Google’s Android operating system (OS) and developed with the help of the American tech giant, will “be as good to use as your mobile phone”.
The new system will make its debut in the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2 electric cars and then be rolled out across the Swedish brands' model line-ups. It replaces Volvo’s bespoke system with an Android-based OS that uses apps such as Google Maps to offer sat-nav with real-time traffic inforamtion.
Users will be able to download third-party apps – such as Spotify or Amazon Music – for functions including navigation and media streaming. The aim is to offer a suite of online services without the need for a smartphone to be connected.
The system can be controlled via touchscreen or voice control, with the latter powered by the Google Assistant system that also operates on devices such as smartphones and smart speakers.
Join the debate
I can hardly wait, more distractions and monthly subscriptions too.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
scotty5
All your eggs in the one basket?
"It'll be as good to use as your mobile phone."
Three problems. First of all we're not allowed to use our mobile phones in a car for a reason.
Second, people change their phones every few years. (Perhaps that idea behind this?)
Third - who wants a three year old mobile phone? The updates have ceased, it's no longer supported, the latest software is incompatible with old hardware, newer apps run slower, if at all.
What is wrong with a system where you simply hook up your exisitng phone and it's replicated on the screen in front of you?
ricequackers
> be as good to use as your
> be as good to use as your mobile phone
Not good enough, for a start it's very dangerous to use your phone while driving, and it's similarly dangerous to rely entirely on a touchscreen while driving. If Volvo is truly all about safety, they would ensure their cars have plenty of buttons for all of the essential settings that you need to adjust while in motion and with eyes on the road.
> The system is permanently online and so will be able to transmit the car's location and other data, but Andersson suggested that drivers shouldn't have privacy concerns
Yes, because I totally trust my data with a company owned by a large Chinese company, which in turn is subject to the whims of the Chinese Communist Party.
I love tech and I work in tech, but the excessive amount of technology in cars and the always-online nature of the newest models is unnecessary and creeps me out. It's like they want you to pay the full price for a car but not truly own it.
Citytiger
Oh it will be dangerous
you cant use your smart phone whilst you are driving..
What part of voice control are you all struggling to comprehend, Alexa/Google assistant/Siri are part of everyday life, they are appearing on more and more tech items.. Android is an operating system that is contantly upgraded, its backward compatible and open source, its far better than anything any vehicle manufacturer can produce, there is no mention of subscription fees, but I suspect there will be if you want items like spotify etc, many posters are constantly whining about the lack of android auto or the fact its a cost option, now its part of the vehicle people are still whining.
I cant remember who it was possibly Porsche, have recently said they will offer Apple carplay (or whatever its called) but not Android, because the majority of customers have iPhones, I cant remember anyone complaining..
Also remeber Tesla fanboys, android or Apple is not even an option on Teslas..
