New Volvo infotainment system "as good as a smartphone"

Volvo claims its new infotainment system, based on Google’s Android operating system (OS) and developed with the help of the American tech giant, will “be as good to use as your mobile phone”.

The new system will make its debut in the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2 electric cars and then be rolled out across the Swedish brands' model line-ups. It replaces Volvo’s bespoke system with an Android-based OS that uses apps such as Google Maps to offer sat-nav with real-time traffic inforamtion.

Users will be able to download third-party apps – such as Spotify or Amazon Music – for functions including navigation and media streaming. The aim is to offer a suite of online services without the need for a smartphone to be connected.

The system can be controlled via touchscreen or voice control, with the latter powered by the Google Assistant system that also operates on devices such as smartphones and smart speakers.