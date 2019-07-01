New Ford scrappage scheme offers £2000 for old cars

Deal applies to commercial and passenger vehicles; will run until September
Ford has launched a new scrappage scheme that gives UK car buyers a £2000 discount on new vehicles when they trade in an older car.

The discount applies to most of Ford’s mainstream passenger and commercial vehicles, when customers trade in any make or model of older machine.

The objective of the scheme, Ford says, is to “take older, less fuel-efficient vehicles off UK roads, replacing them with cleaner and more fuel-efficient new Ford models”. The company says its previous scrappage scheme (2017-2018) took 25,500 older vehicles off the road.

Traded-in vehicles will be scrapped at a government-certified disposal facility. 

To qualify for the discount, customers must order their new Ford model before 30 September, and register it before 31 March 2020. 

Any passenger or commercial vehicle registered before December 31 2012 can be traded in against a new Ford, regardless of make or model. It must have been registered to the new car buyer for more than 90 days prior to swapping. 

Passenger models not eligible for the discount include the Ka+ supermini, Mustang, Zetec models and the full range of ST performance cars like the Focus ST and Fiesta ST. The Ranger Raptor pick-up and Transit Connect small van are also exempt. 

The discount cannot be applied to any vehicle purchased before 1 July.

Ford’s UK boss, Andy Barratt, said: “To help reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the use of our vehicles, we are committed to making more efficient, lower-impact vehicles and technologies accessible at scale."

The first scrappage scheme was government-backed, and ran from 2009-2010. Since then, a number of manufacturers have run their own schemes as a means of attracting new customers and contributing to an industry-wide assault on emissions. Mitsubishi, for example, was recently offering £4000 in trade-in value against its Outlander plug-in hybrid, which, when added to the UK government's now axed subsidy for hybrids, meant customers could save £6500 on the electrified SUV. 

In December 2018, a new £23 million commercial vehicle scrappage scheme was introduced by the UK government, to help small businesses meet the requirements of London’s new ultra-low emission zone. 

