New Ford scrappage scheme offers £2000 for old cars

Ford has launched a new scrappage scheme that gives UK car buyers a £2000 discount on new vehicles when they trade in an older car.

The discount applies to most of Ford’s mainstream passenger and commercial vehicles, when customers trade in any make or model of older machine.

The objective of the scheme, Ford says, is to “take older, less fuel-efficient vehicles off UK roads, replacing them with cleaner and more fuel-efficient new Ford models”. The company says its previous scrappage scheme (2017-2018) took 25,500 older vehicles off the road.

Traded-in vehicles will be scrapped at a government-certified disposal facility.

To qualify for the discount, customers must order their new Ford model before 30 September, and register it before 31 March 2020.

Any passenger or commercial vehicle registered before December 31 2012 can be traded in against a new Ford, regardless of make or model. It must have been registered to the new car buyer for more than 90 days prior to swapping.