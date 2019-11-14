Mercedes to cut 1100 jobs as part of £850m saving plan

Mercedes has announced a plan to save £850m by the end of 2022, in order to offset the cost of transitioning into electric and self-driving cars.

The move will include the loss of 10% of all management jobs, which is believed to equate to around 1100 people.

During an investor conference led by chief executive Ola Kallenius, who took over from Dieter Zetsche in May, the firm revealed it has spent an additional £430m on electric car development this year, as well as spending around £750m to regulators after admitting 700,000 of its diesel cars didn’t meet emissions regulations.

“The industry is in transformation,” said Kallenius. “The expenditure needed to achieve the [EU’s] CO2 targets require comprehensive measures to increase efficiency in all areas of our company.”

Mercedes is under particular pressure to meet European emissions targets by next year, with the firm struggling to hit the 95g/km average from its current average of 138g/km for cars sold.

While it is able to offset some of that risk through super-credits from electric vehicle sales such as the Mercedes EQC, failure to hit targets could cost it billions of euros in fines.

Parent firm Daimler has already issued two profit warnings in 2019, and Kallenius warned that margins would fall to 4% this year and only rise to 6% by 2022. He also cautioned that the rising trade war between the US and China plus the impact from Brexit could wipe a further 1% from those figures, threatening give the firm smaller margins than many mainstream car makers.

