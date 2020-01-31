Mercedes-Benz to end production of X-Class pick-up in May

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will end production of its X-Class premium pick-up in May, citing low global demand.
The Ford Ranger rival has been in production for just two years, but rumours of its demise began to circulate in 2019 as the company embarked on a wide-reaching cost-cutting drive.
Mercedes said: “It has been decided that from the end of May 2020, we will no longer produce this relatively young model.” It added that the model is a ‘niche product’, that “plays a great role in a few markets, including Australia and South Africa”.
In February last year, the company axed plans to put the truck into production in Argentina, claiming “the price expectations of the Latin American customers have not been economically viable”.
The X-Class shares its underpinnings with the less expensive Nissan Navara, alongside which it is built in Barcelona. It was never offered in the US, despite that being the biggest global market for pick-up trucks.
Mercedes sold just 15,300 X-Class units in 2019, while Nissan sold 66,000 Navaras in the first half of the year alone.
The X-Class remains available to order on Mercedes’ UK website, but from May will remain on sale only while stocks last.
pothole99
Meh
Doesn't surprise me one bit. They based it off the crap box Navara which in Africa atleast doesn't have the best reputation for durability, they didn't bother putting their own 4cyl engine instead taking that from the Nissan too. And the 6cylinder version was just far too expensive. If they based it on their own platform instead or based it on a pick up that actually lasts maybe more people would have bought it. I love Mercedes but this was a poor effort.
289
@ pothole 99
Never saw how this improved Mercedes-Benz range.....thinly disguised con-job.
Clearly M-B's hierarchy didn't have the vision to see this before they invested money into it.
typos1
pothole99 wrote:
Mercedes own 4 cylinder isnt exactly known for being a paragon of quietness.
CarNut170
pothole99 wrote:
So you're saying they should partner with Ford..... lol
I mean, the majority of Ford products are engineered in Germany anyway - why not? "German Engineering" and all that.
m2srt
The Mercedes/Nissan/Renault
typos1
Whatever your opinion of the
Whatever your opinion of the vehicle, it does seem pretty bizarre not to sell it in the worlds biggest market for pick ups, especially as the vehicle its based on is sold there, a very, very strange business decision that was.
XLR8
Taking the p**s never ends well
Manufacturers don't learn, do they?
Take a Renault Kangoo and pretend it's a Mercedes (Citan). FAIL.
Take a Nissan Navara and pretend it's a Mercedes (X-Class). FAIL.
Stick to what you're best at, M-B - making small "mass premium" hatchbacks for low-ranking, sportswear-clad county lines dr*g runners.
Real_sluggo
Lovely!
Lorry by MB - engine by Datsun... Rubbish!
