Mercedes-AMG unveils most powerful four-pot engine ever

The aim is to produce the rising rush of acceleration characteristic of a revvy, normally aspirated engine. Rather than flat-lining, diesel-style, from around 2000rpm, AMG’s new engine generates peak torque at 5200rpm, while nevertheless producing more shove than the old one between 1000-2000rpm, the strongest surge developing from 3000rpm. Overall, said Illenberger, “it produces a more sporty delivery”.
More diesel-like are the 160 bar combustion pressures generated by the new unit, and a lighter yet more robust cylinder block developed to withstand them. It’s of the closed deck variety, creating a crankcase casting more like a part-closed box rather than a semi-open one, with deep, strengthening skirts around the cylinders. The new alloy block is as strong as a diesel engine’s, said Illenberger. The 16-valve cylinder head is also new, a key design challenge being the dispersal of the considerable heat generated.
Larger exhaust valves and valve seats, a redesigned water jacket, oil, water and air chilling for the turbo and separate coolant plumbing for the cylinder head and cylinder block allow more efficient and protective control of under-bonnet temperatures, assisted by electrically controlled water pumps. The head itself features ‘Camtronic’ variable inlet and exhaust valve control and dual injectors per cylinder.
A single piezo-injector per cylinder would be at the upper limit of its fuel volume delivery, said Illenberger, so a second quartet of injectors sits within the inlet manifold tracts to boost delivery under hard acceleration. The Camtronic system enables two camshaft profiles to provide a blend of good fuel economy and heightened throttle response.
The vanes of a sizeable turbocharger run in low-friction roller bearings, an electric wastegate minimising the loss of boost when pressure modulation is required. The turbo now lives between the engine and the front bulkhead, the cylinder head having been turned through 180deg in order to fit the engine beneath the lower bonnet lines of the new models.
The turbo’s new location requires extra cooling, some of this provided by an engine cover shaped to direct fan-generated airflow over it. Illenberger said that the electric water pumps may also function after the engine has been switched off, to cool the block, head and turbo. The more potent ‘S’ version sometimes harnesses the air conditioner for cooling too.
Besides designing an all-new engine, AMG has also developed a more streamlined way to make it. Each engine is still built under the ‘one man, one engine’ approach long used by the company (there are several women hand-assembling these engines too, incidentally) – the methods of electronically recording the sequence of component assembly, and the torque applied to each of its fixings, by each power tool. The new methods save time and improve ergonomics.
Boris9119
Automotive Sex?
Can't help but feel happy about this article and I am not an AMG fanboy as some may know.
AMGdriver
Inaccurate data
baal
381 metric horsepower = 376
381 metric horsepower = 376 BHP. The EU mandate metric british car mags use traditional so you are both correct.
jer
pair a couple
And is this the new 4.0 v8 with 820bhp ?
Bobstardeluxe
jer wrote:
imagine then adding in a electric motors too.. taking it easily close 1000bhp.. brilliant !!
Gargae Man
New AMG A45 etc engine
With the systems being engineered to save the engine from cooking,what will AMG do for very hot countries in the summer,Spain for example.Remember the Jag XJS V12.You could BBQ a steak on the engine when it repeatedly over heated.
I also assume AMG won't be giving a 7 year warranty in the near future for this and other very "hot" engines.
I would still like one though.
Bobstardeluxe
So u think AMG engineered an engine to catch fire??
So u think AMG and Mercedes engineered an engine to catch fire??
the article just mentions that they had to take a different approach to cooling for the new engine.. waffle for sake of waffle
also jaguar engineering quality and reliability back in day wasn’t exactly renowned was it!! So stupid comparison a modern engine compared to something over 2 -3 decades old
xxxx
After all that tech
250ps is enough for me, better still a 5 pot 2.5
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Cenuijmu
It's not the most powerfiul 4 pot production engine
Mitsubishi did a 440bhp version of the Evo X....
m2srt
I envisage the A/F mixture is
