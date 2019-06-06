Mercedes-AMG unveils most powerful four-pot engine ever

Mercedes confirms 415bhp power output for hot A-Class, CLA and GLA, and we've got all the details of the new M139 unit
Richard Bremner Autocar
by Richard Bremner
6 June 2019

The world’s most powerful 2.0-litre, four-cylinder series production engine has been revealed by Mercedes-AMG, set to feature in its upcoming ‘45’ model range. 

Developing 415bhp in its most potent ‘S’ form, this completely new 2.0 turbo replaces the engine used in the previous A45 A-Class, CLA 45 and GLA 45.

Despite the potency of the outgoing A45 355/376bhp AMG four, engine development boss Ralf Illenberger says that emission requirements, the desire for more power, less weight and the different packaging requirements of Mercedes’ latest generation of compact cars necessitated a complete redesign. “The only carry-over parts are a few nuts and bolts,” he added. The new M139 engine produces 382bhp in standard form and 415bhp in ‘S’ guise, and 354lb ft or 369lb ft of torque.

New Mercedes-AMG A45: what we know so far about 415bhp super-hatch

Another major aim has been extracting a sportier driving experience from the engine by altering its torque delivery. While the previous, M133 four-cylinder engine’s torque curve resembled a diesel’s, rising steeply to level off across a wide chunk of the rev range, the new M139 2.0 produces more of a crescendo of thrust.

Our Verdict

Mercedes-AMG A45

Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG
The Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG features a 355bhp turbocharged engine

AMG pops its hot hatchback cherry in singular, inimitable fashion, but do less expensive rivals like the Honda Civic Type R and Golf R deliver greater thrills?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The aim is to produce the rising rush of acceleration characteristic of a revvy, normally aspirated engine. Rather than flat-lining, diesel-style, from around 2000rpm, AMG’s new engine generates peak torque at 5200rpm, while nevertheless producing more shove than the old one between 1000-2000rpm, the strongest surge developing from 3000rpm. Overall, said Illenberger, “it produces a more sporty delivery”.

More diesel-like are the 160 bar combustion pressures generated by the new unit, and a lighter yet more robust cylinder block developed to withstand them. It’s of the closed deck variety, creating a crankcase casting more like a part-closed box rather than a semi-open one, with deep, strengthening skirts around the cylinders. The new alloy block is as strong as a diesel engine’s, said Illenberger. The 16-valve cylinder head is also new, a key design challenge being the dispersal of the considerable heat generated.

Larger exhaust valves and valve seats, a redesigned water jacket, oil, water and air chilling for the turbo and separate coolant plumbing for the cylinder head and cylinder block allow more efficient and protective control of under-bonnet temperatures, assisted by electrically controlled water pumps. The head itself features ‘Camtronic’ variable inlet and exhaust valve control and dual injectors per cylinder.

A single piezo-injector per cylinder would be at the upper limit of its fuel volume delivery, said Illenberger, so a second quartet of injectors sits within the inlet manifold tracts to boost delivery under hard acceleration. The Camtronic system enables two camshaft profiles to provide a blend of good fuel economy and heightened throttle response.

The vanes of a sizeable turbocharger run in low-friction roller bearings, an electric wastegate minimising the loss of boost when pressure modulation is required. The turbo now lives between the engine and the front bulkhead, the cylinder head having been turned through 180deg in order to fit the engine beneath the lower bonnet lines of the new models.

The turbo’s new location requires extra cooling, some of this provided by an engine cover shaped to direct fan-generated airflow over it. Illenberger said that the electric water pumps may also function after the engine has been switched off, to cool the block, head and turbo. The more potent ‘S’ version sometimes harnesses the air conditioner for cooling too.

Besides designing an all-new engine, AMG has also developed a more streamlined way to make it. Each engine is still built under the ‘one man, one engine’ approach long used by the company (there are several women hand-assembling these engines too, incidentally) – the methods of electronically recording the sequence of component assembly, and the torque applied to each of its fixings, by each power tool. The new methods save time and improve ergonomics.

The new methods cut the production time by 20-25%, said plant manager Alexander Kurz, enabling AMG’s four-cylinder manufacturing facility to produce 140 engines per day over two shifts. The first car to feature this unit will be the A45 in July, the CLA 45 saloon appearing near-simultaneously, the GLA 45 a little later.

Read more

2019 Mercedes-AMG A45: power output revealed for super-hatch​

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake joins performance line-up​

800bhp-plus hybrid Mercedes-AMG GT 73 4-Door Coupé coming in 2020

Join the debate

Comments
10

Boris9119

7 June 2019

Can't help but feel happy about this article and I am not an AMG fanboy as some may know.

AMGdriver

7 June 2019
In 2016 the a45 engine was upgraded to 381 bhp this upgrade was carried over to cla45 and gla45

baal

7 June 2019

381 metric horsepower = 376 BHP. The EU mandate metric british car mags use traditional so you are both correct.

jer

7 June 2019

And is this the new 4.0 v8 with 820bhp ?

Bobstardeluxe

7 June 2019
jer wrote:

And is this the new 4.0 v8 with 820bhp ?

 

imagine then adding in a electric motors too.. taking it easily close 1000bhp.. brilliant !!

Gargae Man

7 June 2019

With the systems being engineered to save the engine from cooking,what will AMG do for very hot countries in the summer,Spain for example.Remember the Jag XJS V12.You could BBQ a steak on the engine when it  repeatedly over heated.

I also assume AMG won't be giving a 7 year warranty in the near future for this and other very "hot" engines.

I would still like one though.

garage man

Bobstardeluxe

7 June 2019

So u think AMG and Mercedes engineered an engine to catch fire??

the article just mentions that they had to take a different approach to cooling for the new engine.. waffle for sake of waffle 

also jaguar engineering quality and reliability back in day wasn’t exactly renowned was it!! So stupid comparison a modern engine compared to something over 2 -3 decades old 

xxxx

7 June 2019

250ps is enough for me, better still a 5 pot 2.5

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Cenuijmu

7 June 2019

Mitsubishi did a 440bhp version of the Evo X....

 

 

m2srt

7 June 2019
I envisage the A/F mixture is this unit to be somewhat rich under load to keep knock under control. In other words, this thing will drink like Juncker in a distillery!

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week