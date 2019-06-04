Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake joins performance line-up

Mercedes-Benz’s AMG performance car division has extended its range of four-cylinder models with the new CLA35 4Matic Shooting Brake.

A sibling model to the CLA35 4Matic saloon revealed at the New York motor show in April, the Volkswagen Golf R Estate rival receives an AMG-fettled version of the turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine used by the CLA250 Shooting Brake.

Changes have been made to the induction and exhaust system as well as adopting an AMG-specific ECU and stiffened mounting points. The transversely mounted unit provides the CLA35 Shooting Brake with 302bhp at 5800rpm and 295lb ft at 3000-4000rpm.

Drive is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a four-wheel drive system that can vary the drive split from front-drive only to 50% front and 50% rear, depending on prevailing traction levels.

AMG claims the same 0-62mph time of 4.9sec as the saloon version and a governed 155mph top speed, along with combined WLTP consumption of 38.2mpg.