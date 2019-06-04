Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake joins performance line-up

Hot version of new shooting brake takes on Volkswagen Golf R estate with an AMG-fettled chassis and 302bhp
by Greg Kable
4 June 2019

Mercedes-Benz’s AMG performance car division has extended its range of four-cylinder models with the new CLA35 4Matic Shooting Brake. 

A sibling model to the CLA35 4Matic saloon revealed at the New York motor show in April, the Volkswagen Golf R Estate rival receives an AMG-fettled version of the turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine used by the CLA250 Shooting Brake. 

Changes have been made to the induction and exhaust system as well as adopting an AMG-specific ECU and stiffened mounting points. The transversely mounted unit provides the CLA35 Shooting Brake with 302bhp at 5800rpm and 295lb ft at 3000-4000rpm. 

Drive is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a four-wheel drive system that can vary the drive split from front-drive only to 50% front and 50% rear, depending on prevailing traction levels. 

AMG claims the same 0-62mph time of 4.9sec as the saloon version and a governed 155mph top speed, along with combined WLTP consumption of 38.2mpg. 

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

The Mercedes CLA 45 AMG is not as rabid as the smaller, slightly lighter A 45 AMG, but it is still an intriguing, if pricey, entry point to AMG ownership

Underpinning the CLA35 Shooting Brake is a reworked chassis from the CLA250 version. It features MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension and can be had with optional adaptive dampers. It also adopts a strengthened bodyshell with an extra aluminium member under the engine to increase rigidity. 

Mirroring the visual changes of the CLA35 saloon, the CLA35 Shooting Brake receives a restyled front bumper with a splitter, larger air ducts and a revised grille. Further back, there are AMG door mirrors and more prominent sills. At the rear, a lip-style ‘Gurney’ has been added to the spoiler at the top of the tailgate and there’s a new rear bumper with air vents, a multi-channel diffuser and twin chromed tailpipes. 

The new AMG model runs standard 18in alloy wheels, with 19in rims available as an option. 

Inside, the existing CLA instruments can be customised with different modes, including a Supersport mode with AMG-specific data. It is due to go on sale later this year, priced around the £40,000 mark.

