GMC Hummer EV previewed ahead of autumn reveal

The new GMC Hummer EV, the first in a line of premium electric SUVs and pick-up trucks to use the revived badge, has been previewed in a new video posted to the firm's Twitter account.

American automotive giant General Motors (GM) confirmed earlier this year that it planned to unveil the reinvented Hummer at an event in May, but has delayed the event until autumn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

GM has previously said the new Hummer remains "on track" to go on sale in autumn 2021, saying in a statement that "development work continues on track and undeterred". It added: "Even as we work to help flatten the curve, our mission to build the first ever GMC Hummer EV remains the same."

The Hummer EV is referred to as "the world's first super truck". With around 1000bhp and 11,500lb ft of torque, it's claimed to be capable of 0-60mph in 3.0sec and takes its power from GM's new Ultium battery pack, which is capable of 'super-fast charging' and expected to offer a range of up to 400 miles.

New details reveal that the pick-up will feature a so-called 'infinity roof' with removable glass panels to offer a open-air driving experience, while the design of the platform-sharing SUV variant looks to be modelled heavily on the iconic Hummer H2, which went out of production in 2009.

The EV will also feature an Adrenaline mode, which can be expected to offer similar performance-enhancing functionality to Tesla's Ludicrous mode, plus a Crab mode that will likely involve some sort of extreme four-wheel steering.

GMC vice president Duncan Aldred said: "GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs. The GMC Hummer EV takes this to new heights.”

The new model will be built at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck factory in Michigan, US.

GM is investing $7.7 billion (£5.9bn) into preparing its US factories for the shift to electrification over the next four years, with the Detroit-Hamtramck facility being upgraded at a cost of $3bn (£2.3bn) to produce electric trucks and vans.