BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Four ex-Audi executives charged with fraud over Dieselgate
UP NEXT
Volkswagen Passat Alltrack axed in UK due to poor sales

Four ex-Audi executives charged with fraud over Dieselgate

Three former board members and retired manager charged with fraud and criminal advertising
News
1 min read
6 August 2020

Fraud charges have been filed in Germany against three former Audi board members and a retired department head over the Dieselgate scandal, German media reports.

A statement released by Munich prosecutors said “four defendants are accused of fraud, indirect false certification and criminal advertising”. The defendants have yet to be named.

Reuters claims the four senior Audi figures are accused of developing engines to work with an illegal software function that detected a laboratory-based testing regime and then made the engines produce lower emissions than in normal driving.

The prosecution claims the former board members were made aware of the practice multiple times between October 2013 and September 2015 but did nothing to prevent it. One of the charged figures is claimed to have kept quiet about his involvement despite being promoted to the board in 2015.

Former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler, alongside three others, were charged last year over their roles in the scandal after the Volkswagen Group admitted the existence of the software in 2015.

The charges relate to a total of 434,420 cars made by the Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche brands that were primarily sold in North America and Europe. Stadler will finally face trial at the end of September.

READ MORE

Dieselgate: UK Volkswagen owners win ruling over emissions scandal 

UK lawyers claim VW Dieselgate 'fix' is second defeat device 

VW faces Germany's largest-ever legal claim for Dieselgate 

Former Audi CEO Stadler charged over Dieselgate scandal

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Join the debate

Comments
4

Peter Cavellini

6 August 2020

 Do we suppose it would be a natural progression to do a Root and branch of the whole car industry?

jason_recliner

6 August 2020
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Do we suppose it would be a natural progression to do a Root and branch of the whole car industry?

No.  Only VW is that shithouse.

jason_recliner

6 August 2020

That's a shame.

xxxx

6 August 2020

In a way they've done our lungs a favour, diesel sales have since gone up in smoke.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week