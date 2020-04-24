Confirmed: UK car finance support measures put into place

The City watchdog has confirmed proposals, first outlined last week, to support those in car finance agreements facing cashflow issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Financial Conduct Authority has consulted with lenders and the wider industry to agree a package of measures, including a three month payment freeze to those facing temporary difficulties meeting finance or leasing payments.
Firms should not take steps to end a finance agreement or repossess a vehicle from those who are experiencing “temporary financial difficulties”.
Customer contracts should not be altered for the same reason, for example by recalculating PCP balloon payments at the end of the term because the car’s depreciation has worsened due to the situation. Firms should also “work with the customer to find an appropriate solution” if the customer intends to keep the car at the end of a PCP agreement but cannot afford the balloon payment due to the virus.
The measures are part of wider plans targeted at payday loan companies, pawnbrokers and operators of buy-now-pay-later finance schemes. They will come into force on Monday 27th April.
Christopher Woolard, interim Chief Executive at the FCA, said: “We have worked at pace to introduce temporary financial relief tailored for a range of specific credit products. Many firms are already working with their customers, but these measures ensure all consumers affected by the coronavirus emergency can apply for a temporary freeze on their payments."
The measures also call for an “alternative solution” if a payment freeze isn’t in the interest of the customer, including “the waiving of interest and charges or rescheduling the term of the loan”.
Join the debate
gavsmit
Ridiculous car price inflation
Hiding recent huge car price inflation behind the monthly payments of finance deals has suddenly got a bit complicated for people using these schemes (these people being instrumental in allowing the manufacturers to get away with massive price hikes as some people now accept them as the 'norm' and only consider monthly payments rather than the huge cash price).
I find it hard to find sympathy for anyone taking out a finance deal for the above reason, and on cars they can't really afford, or at least consider some contingency into their financial planning to cater for a rainy day; especially those financing 'prestige' models to make themselves look good when a nearly new, much cheaper, depreciated model from a more mainstream manufacturer would perfectly suit their needs and their bank balance.
thesockpuppet
In most cases, people can
In most cases, people can afford the cars that they're leasing through PCP agreements. If you can afford the payments then you can afford the car... I agree that most people should have a contingency plan in case income suddenly suffers, but these are most certainly unprecedented times and a highly unusual situation.
It's not so much that people can't afford repayments, it's the option at the end. Some people's leases will be ending and they can't replace their car because showrooms are shut, and they can't finance the baloon payment because lenders are tightening their belts and not lending as much.
For a small number of people it will be a very tricky situation indeed.
I'm personally sad because I had my new car delivered in the first week of March and I've only done 175 miles in it :( Still, I'll be well below my mileage expectation agreed with the finance company!
LP in Brighton
Spellcheck!
I've never heard of the term saloon payments - I think the author meant balloon!
But surely it's wrong that the finance company should even consider altering the balloon figure, this is pre-determined at the start of the loan, and is normally a pessimistic figure to protect the dealer and persuade the customer to repeat buy. On the other hand, just who is going to pay for customers benefitting from a payment holiday. Surely they must be expected to pay back the full amount of the loan plus any interest as per the original agreement?
thesockpuppet
LP in Brighton wrote:
What if it's a payment for a saloon? A saloon balloon, if you will.
Fun to say, not fun to pay.
Add your comment