How to maintain your car during the lockdown

Brakes and tyres

Wherever you leave it, your car should ideally be on flat ground with the handbrake off (this might sound strange, but you really don’t want it to seize up). A good pair of wheel chocks will stop your car rolling away, but raising it off the ground entirely with a set of axle stands will stop your tyres from developing flat spots.

It’s also worth remembering that brake discs corrode quickly when not in use, so always make sure they’re up to scratch when recommissioning the car.

Battery

If you’re not driving your car for long periods at a time, it will be the battery that starts to complain first. You might notice your car is slower to start when you get back from a two-week holiday, and that’s because your battery has been slowly discharging since the car was last driven.

Batteries hate the cold, so we’re lucky (in a sense) that the weather has been warming up in recent weeks, because this means you don’t need to worry too much about buying a battery warmer when laying your car up. But to avoid shelling out for a new battery when the lockdown ends, there are a few things you can do to preserve it.

Using your car for any regular essential shopping trips will keep up the battery’s charge, provided the supermarket is a few miles away, but if you’re walking to grab your groceries, invest in a trickle charger and leave your car plugged into the mains while it’s not in use.

This should be obvious, but any electrical systems left running will quickly sap your battery’s strength, so make sure you’ve turned all lights and the stereo off.

Oil and coolant

When storing your car, you only need to change the engine oil if it won’t be driven again for at least a couple of months. Used motor oil contains chemicals and additives that can damage mechanical components over time, so it’s best to swap it out for some clean fluid before hanging up your keys. Also start your car occasionally to allow the oil to circulate around the engine.

The same goes for coolant, which should be replaced before storage. Take care to add the right amount of antifreeze according to your car’s handbook.

Fuel

You know in apocalypse movies where the hero is driving round a deserted city in a muscle car, years after the demise of everyone else on the planet? Well, don’t try that at home. One thing Hollywood always seems to forget is that fuel has an expiry date; your car really won’t appreciate being woken up after a long hibernation and being forced to run on petrol that’s past its best.

Brimming your tank will prevent a build-up of air and prolong the life of your fuel, but a decent fuel stabiliser can keep things fresh for up to twelve months. When the time comes to finally drive again, make sure to check your fuel lines and seals for any signs of fatigue or dryness.

DPF

If you own a newer diesel car, it's likely fitted with a diesel particulate filter (DPF), which removes harmful substances from the exhaust. In normal use, these clean themselves in a regenerative process that takes place when the engine is running at above 2500rpm for a prolonged period. During the lockdown, it will be difficult to reach, let alone maintain, the speeds necessary for this to take place, and your DPF could get clogged up with soot if you're using it for repeated short journeys. The best course of action with a modern diesel car is to avoid using it if you're able to walk to the shops, and then go for a big motorway blast when the lockdown ends.